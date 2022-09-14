Sen. Cruz Statement On Democrats Withdrawing Journalism Bill After His Amendment Passed

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee issued the following statement in response to Democrats withdrawing the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) after his amendment to protect Americans’ free speech rights from Big Tech censorship passed 11 to 10.

Regarding these efforts, Sen. Cruz said:

“What happened today was a huge victory for the First Amendment and free speech. Sadly, it is also a case study in how much the Democrats love censorship. They would rather pull their bill entirely than advance it with my proposed protections for Americans from unfair online censorship.”