Katy Neurology welcomes Dr. Wei “Erik” He to team

Wei “Erik” He, MD , a physician board certified in behavioral neurology and neuropsychiatry as well as general neurology, has joined Katy Neurology affiliated with Memorial Hermann Mischer Neuroscience Associates in Katy.

In practice since 2013, Dr. He treats adult patients ages 18 and older. His primary clinical interests are dementia, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis (MS), Parkinson’s disease, migraine and peripheral neuropathy.

“Over the past nine years, Dr. He has built a reputation as a patient advocate, receiving praise for his focus on patient education and expertise in treating a wide range of neurological conditions, as well as his bedside manner and calm demeanor. We are proud to welcome him to the team,” said Dr. Anne Pearson, Senior Vice President and CEO, Physicians of Memorial Hermann.

After finishing his undergraduate degree in psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Dr. He earned his medical degree at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science-Chicago Medical School. He completed a residency in neurology and fellowship in behavioral neurology and neuropsychiatry at the University of Illinois Hospital at Chicago.

Fluent in both English and Mandarin, Dr. He lives in Katy with his wife. In his leisure time, he enjoys watching documentaries, traveling to new places and trying new foods. He also has a keen interest in astronomy and owns a telescope.

Katy Neurology is located at 507 Park Grove Drive, Katy, TX 77450. To schedule an appointment with Dr. He, call (281) 206-2127.