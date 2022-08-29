How To Make School Fun For Students 

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the entire world drastically. And it is no different for kids going to school after two years of staying at home and taking classes. Distant learning has led to wavered concentration spans and increased boredom levels for most students, and they find the transition from online to offline very challenging. In this scenario, what can schools do to make the process easier for students? It is important for schools to take teaching beyond just classrooms to give students experiential learning and make school life for them fun and interesting.

Here are a few ways how schools can do that:

Meet and Great: Schools can organize a meet-and-great day for the students at the end of the year where teachers can meet their new students and their parents. Teachers can also think of playing games with the students and giving them small gifts such as sketchbooks or pastries. This is a great way to connect with students and reduce their jitters about coming to school.

School assemblies: Instead of having traditional exhausting school assemblies, schools can think of ways to make morning assemblies fun. Having a musical performance or inviting a kid celebrity over to talk to the kids can make the students look forward to these assemblies and also participate proactively in them.

Summer camps: Schools can think about organizing summer camp shows to allow the students to be in nature and form long-lasting relationships with their fellow classmates. Taking students for camps has a number of benefits – they help students build friendships and interpersonal skills. Summer camps also keep students away from their tabs and smartphones and engage in physical activities in the form of games and fun. These camps also allow students to be in nature and realize the importance of keeping the environment and surroundings clean.

Other than this, teachers can also think of ways to make classroom activities more interesting and fun by incorporating the following things: