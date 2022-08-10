Nam Bowl-A-Thon – A Lucky Strike For Neighbors In Need

More than 80 bowlers turned out to participate in Northwest Assistance Ministries’ (NAM’s) first-ever Bowling for Neighbors Bowl-a-Thon fundraiser on Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6, 2022, at iT’Z Family Food & Fun – Willowbrook.

The bowl-a-thon raised nearly $14,000 to help support NAM’s Survival Over Summer campaign. Summer can be a very difficult time for Houston-area residents, and as a result, NAM sees a 50% increase in need for services. The break from school means families have extra childcare expenses and no access to school meals, and seniors on fixed incomes often have to choose between buying food and running air conditioning just to survive the heat. The proceeds from the bowl-a-thon helped NAM to keep up with the demand.

Each participant was asked to raise a minimum of $50 or form a team with a minimum fundraising goal of $150. Prizes were awarded based on total fundraising. The top individual fundraiser was awarded his or her choice of a Nintendo Switch or Beats Headphones, and the top fund-raising team received a Team Party for 25 at iT’Z.

In addition to individual fundraising efforts, H-E-B Helping Here and Loyalty Plumbing of Cypress contributed to the event as Presenting Sponsors.

“It was a great time,” said Brian Carr, NAM’s Chief Advancement Officer. “Everyone had a lot of fun, and the camaraderie of working toward a goal that will make a difference for someone just made it that much better.”

Northwest Assistance Ministries is a non-profit, community-based social service agency that strives to meet basic human needs through Neighbors Helping Neighbors. NAM provides assistance in areas such as food, shelter, health, education and domestic violence awareness and intervention. During its last fiscal year, NAM touched the lives of more than 136,000 people through its many programs and services.