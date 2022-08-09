How To Choose The Best Action Camera for Scuba Diving

Everyone who’s tried scuba diving knows that it’s hard to forget such an experience. The views are just too memorable, and the dive itself is too different from what we do daily. We have a lasting tradition of capturing such moments, and all sorts of cameras are our main tools to do so. However, taking a picture of a picturesque valley is one thing, and trying to shoot a video while submerging into the blue depths is another. That is where action cameras kick in, saving the day and leaving your hands free. Today we are going to talk about how to choose the best underwater action camera. But, before jumping to tips, let our outdoors store answer one self-asked question for those unfamiliar with the topic.

What is a Waterproof Action Camera?

It is a waterproof digital camera designed for capturing images and videos of action-packed events. They are particularly popular among outdoor sports enthusiasts because of their ability to record action leaving your hands free. Such cameras are typically mounted on a hat or helmet or worn on a chest, though they can also be mounted on a stick mount. They are also called POV (point of view) cameras due to the perspective they are shooting from.

While even the name suggests that action cameras are the best option for recording your outdoor activities, you might feel like using conventional cameras. That’s ok since diving doesn’t necessarily need your hands to be occupied. If, after reading this article, you might want to check out some compact waterproof cameras for scuba diving, be sure to give the Sealife camera selection a look. You’ll soon learn that few cameras can handle diving without additional equipment, but marine picture-taking is SeaLife’s specialty.

Benefits of Underwater Action Camera

Specialization . As we mentioned before, recording action is action cameras’ forte. No other type can capture fast-changing active scenes the way these cameras can. Even though water doesn’t allow for sharp or sudden moves, you are never really static when submerged. At the same time, there will be plenty of sea creatures passing you on your dive. Impressive image stabilization allows these cameras to record those fleeting moments with excellence.

. As we mentioned before, recording action is action cameras’ forte. No other type can capture fast-changing active scenes the way these cameras can. Even though water doesn’t allow for sharp or sudden moves, you are never really static when submerged. At the same time, there will be plenty of sea creatures passing you on your dive. Impressive image stabilization allows these cameras to record those fleeting moments with excellence. Compactness . Action cameras can be either held or mounted somewhere on your body. That’s why manufacturers make them lightweight yet durable so as not to impede your movement. They don’t occupy your hands and don’t weigh a ton – a perfect mixture for a sports enthusiast.

. Action cameras can be either held or mounted somewhere on your body. That’s why manufacturers make them lightweight yet durable so as not to impede your movement. They don’t occupy your hands and don’t weigh a ton – a perfect mixture for a sports enthusiast. Easy To Use . Action cameras don’t burden you with mountable lenses or thousands of confusing modes. They don’t require you to have extensive experience in photography to get a good picture. They have an intuitive interface and can do the most difficult configuration work for you.

. Action cameras don’t burden you with mountable lenses or thousands of confusing modes. They don’t require you to have extensive experience in photography to get a good picture. They have an intuitive interface and can do the most difficult configuration work for you. Versatility . The list of activities action cameras can capture is not restricted to scuba diving. Be it regular swimming or mountain biking, skiing, or skateboarding, an action camera can capture it all.

. The list of activities action cameras can capture is not restricted to scuba diving. Be it regular swimming or mountain biking, skiing, or skateboarding, an action camera can capture it all. High quality. It could have been a reasonable trade-off to exchange good quality for an opportunity to shoot underwater. Luckily for everyone, there is no need to sacrifice image quality. The latest action cameras are capable of shooting in 4K with 60 frames per second, which is quite an impressive resolution.

Can All Action Cameras Shoot Underwater?

A scuba diving camera needs to be waterproof – that is clear to everyone. There is one peculiar thing about diving, though. It is not only about the aquatic environment – it is also about pressure. You don’t only protect your camera from water’s impact but also increased atmospheric pressure. Action cameras are somewhat superior to regular cameras in terms of waterproofness. The majority of them are innately capable of shooting underwater but no deeper than 10 meters. That might suit first-timers, but if you plan to dive deeper, you will need waterproof housing. Such cases add more bulk to the camera and are not always included in the package, but you cannot do without one. A reinforced waterproof housing is a solid investment that will allow you to shoot at whatever depth you dive.

How To Choose Action Camera

Choosing the best waterproof camera is not so different from choosing any other. The working principles are the same. After all, it’s still a camera. There are several factors that can determine your decision.

Sensor Size

Sensors are cameras’ workhorses that capture and record light information. The bigger the sensor, the more light it collects. The amount of light affects the image quality. For that reason, images made in low light are usually of worse quality than those taken in bright light. Even though you’d have to swim quite a distance to arrive at pitch-black depths, water doesn’t transmit light the same way air does. Action cameras cannot boast large sensors, but it doesn’t mean you don’t have any choice. Even though they are all relatively small, you will see sensors of, let’s say, different smallness. Opt for bigger ones, but don’t let the number of pixels deceive you. The more is not always better, and sensor size is generally a more trustworthy characteristic.

Video Resolution

The number of pixels that can fit within each dimension is called video resolution. With higher video resolution come more detailed and high-quality images. There is a golden standard of 4K, available in many cameras, and that’s what we recommend aiming for. Another quality-impacting characteristic is FPS (frames per second) – the number of frames a camera can capture per second. Since we are talking about capturing action-filled scenes, this characteristic shouldn’t be ignored. The rules are simple: the more, the better, as high frame rate results in a pleasantly smooth video. A 4K waterproof camera filming in 30 FPS can usually shoot videos in lower resolution at a higher frame rate. The 5K/60 FPS cameras are probably the best you can currently get.

Battery Life

Few things can be more disappointing than spotting a manta ray passing by after your action camera runs out of power. Dives vary in duration, and you’d want to have a camera that can record all of it. The action camera’s battery life varies from 1 hour to 3 hours. You don’t need an overkill, you’ll probably recharge your camera after every dive anyway. An average diver at an average depth with an average tank can stay down for about 45-60 minutes before surfacing with air still left in the tank. An hour and a half’s worth of battery life should be quite enough.