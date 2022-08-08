Katy ISD Adjusts Elementary Bell Schedule for 2022-2023 School Year

When the 2022-2023 school year begins, Katy ISD elementary students will see a slight adjustment to their bell schedule.  The adjusted elementary bell schedule will help alleviate transportation challenges related to route times and driver shortages.  Effective August 2022, elementary campuses will fall under one of three tiers:

  • Tier A (7:50 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
  • Mid-Tier (8:10 a.m. – 3:20 p.m.)
  • Tier B (8:30 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.)

“In an effort to maximize bus routes, minimize service delays and accommodate for our current driver shortage, the adjusted elementary bell schedule is a mechanism to assist the Transportation Department in improving the services it offers eligible bus riders,” said Ted Vierling, Chief of Operations at Katy ISD.  “Additionally, this allows the District to better utilize its drivers,” added Vierling.

The bell schedule adjustment only affects elementary campuses.  There will be no change to the 2022-2023 Katy ISD junior high and high school bell schedules. Below are the three tiers with assigned campuses:

Tier A Elementary Campuses (7:50 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)
Alexander Hutsell Rylander
Campbell McRoberts Sundown
Cimarron Memorial Parkway Winborn
Hayes Rhoads WoodCreek

 

Mid-Tier Elementary Campuses (8:10 a.m. – 3:20 p.m.)
Bear Creek Griffin Randolph
Bethke Holland Shafer
Bryant Katy Stanley
Exley Mayde Creek West Memorial
Fielder McElwain Williams
Franz Morton Ranch Wilson
Golbow Nottingham Country Wolfe

 

Tier B Elementary Campuses (8:30 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.)
Creech King Schmalz
Davidson Leonard Stephens
Jenks Pattison Wolman
Kilpatrick Robertson

Parents can determine if their child/children are eligible for bus service by visiting the Katy ISD Transportation WebQuery page.