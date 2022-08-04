Calendar Listings 8-5-22 through 8-10-22

Cinco Ranch
Blood Drive
Where: LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch
When: Aug. 11, 2022,
Time: 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Description: The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is in need of blood donations. All successful donors will get: Free T-Shirt, Coffee and Dunkin Donuts, Pint of Blue Bell Ice Cream coupon, 15 percent off your entire Kendra Scott Purchase, and a bruschetta board from Postino.
Katy
Summer Nights Movie on the Plaza
Where: Historic Downtown Katy, 910 Avenue C
When: Aug. 12, 2022
Time: Begins at 6 p.m., movie begins at around 8:15 p.m.
Description: Showing, “The Sandlot”, bounces houses, games, food trucks
Katy – Senior Center Activities
Chicken Foot Dominoes
Where: Fussell Senior Center
5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX
When: Aug. 5, 8, 2022
Time: 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Description: Chicken Foot is an easy to learn, social dominoes games that can be enjoyed by people of all ages.
Body Boogie
Where: Fussell Senior Center
5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX
When: Aug. 5, 8, 10 2022
Time: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Songbirds Singing Group
Where: Fussell Senior Center
5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX
When: Aug. 5, 8, 2022
Time: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Description: No musical talent is required to sing along with our Songbirds group!
Beginner’s Line Dancing
Where: Woodsland Park and Community Center
443 Danover Road, Katy, TX
When: Aug. 5, 10, 2022
Time: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Mexican Train Dominoes
Where: Fussell Senior Center
5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX
When: Aug. 5, 2022
Time: 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Description: Mexican Train dominoes is a fun game that is quick to learn. Players work to make chains and keep their score as low as possible.
Advanced Line Dancing
Where: Woodsland Park and Community Center
443 Danover Road, Katy, TX
When: Aug. 5, 10, 2022
Time: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Afternoon Games
Where: Fussell Senior Center
5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX
When: Aug. 5, 2022
Time: 12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
When: Aug. 8, 2022
Time: 12:30 p.m.
When: Aug. 9, 2022
Time: 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
When: Aug. 10, 2022
Time: 12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Description: Got a game you love, but nowhere to play? Come on down! Some of the games you might find at the enter are 8 Card Rummy, Bid Euchre, Canasta, Hand and Foot, Pinochle, and Rummikub.
Hand and Foot Card Game
Where: Fussell Senior Center
5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX
When: Aug. 5, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
When: Aug. 8, 12 p.m.
Description: Hand and Foot is a popular variation from rummy type card game of Canasta. It allows players a chance to socialize and have a great time.
AARP Board Meeting
Where: Fussell Senior Center
5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX
When: Aug. 8, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
When: Aug. 9, 2022
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Description: Board members of the Katy Chapter of AARP will meet to discuss concerns relating to AARP Organization.
Art & Painting
Where: Fussell Senior Center
5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX
When: Aug. 9, 2022
Time: 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Tai-Chi
Where: Fussell Senior Center
5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX
When: Aug. 9, 2022
Time: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Knitting and Crochet
Where: Fussell Senior Center
5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX
When: Aug. 10, 2022
Time: 9:30 a.m. – 11.30 a.m.
Jewelry and Beading
Where: Fussell Senior Center
5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX
When: Aug. 10, 2022
Time: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.\
Description: If you would like to learn how to make your very own beautiful jewelry and beadwork, this is the class for you. Bring your own beads or a piece of jewelry you would like to repair or modify and let us get you started.
Ceramics
Where: Fussell Senior Center
5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX
When: Aug. 10, 2022
Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Duplicate Bridge
Where: Fussell Senior Center
5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX
When: Aug. 10, 2022
Time: 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.