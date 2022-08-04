Calendar Listings 8-5-22 through 8-10-22

­ Cinco Ranch

Blood Drive

Where: LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch

When: Aug. 11, 2022,

Time: 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Description: The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is in need of blood donations. All successful donors will get: Free T-Shirt, Coffee and Dunkin Donuts, Pint of Blue Bell Ice Cream coupon, 15 percent off your entire Kendra Scott Purchase, and a bruschetta board from Postino.

Katy

Summer Nights Movie on the Plaza

Where: Historic Downtown Katy, 910 Avenue C

When: Aug. 12, 2022

Time: Begins at 6 p.m., movie begins at around 8:15 p.m.

Description: Showing, “The Sandlot”, bounces houses, games, food trucks

Katy – Senior Center Activities

Chicken Foot Dominoes

Where: Fussell Senior Center

5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX

When: Aug. 5, 8, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Description: Chicken Foot is an easy to learn, social dominoes games that can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

Body Boogie

Where: Fussell Senior Center

5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX

When: Aug. 5, 8, 10 2022

Time: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Songbirds Singing Group

Where: Fussell Senior Center

5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX

When: Aug. 5, 8, 2022

Time: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Description: No musical talent is required to sing along with our Songbirds group!

Beginner’s Line Dancing

Where: Woodsland Park and Community Center

443 Danover Road, Katy, TX

When: Aug. 5, 10, 2022

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Mexican Train Dominoes

Where: Fussell Senior Center

5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX

When: Aug. 5, 2022

Time: 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Description: Mexican Train dominoes is a fun game that is quick to learn. Players work to make chains and keep their score as low as possible.

Advanced Line Dancing

Where: Woodsland Park and Community Center

443 Danover Road, Katy, TX

When: Aug. 5, 10, 2022

Time: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Afternoon Games

Where: Fussell Senior Center

5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX

When: Aug. 5, 2022

Time: 12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

When: Aug. 8, 2022

Time: 12:30 p.m.

When: Aug. 9, 2022

Time: 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

When: Aug. 10, 2022

Time: 12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Description: Got a game you love, but nowhere to play? Come on down! Some of the games you might find at the enter are 8 Card Rummy, Bid Euchre, Canasta, Hand and Foot, Pinochle, and Rummikub.

Hand and Foot Card Game

Where: Fussell Senior Center

5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX

When: Aug. 5, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

When: Aug. 8, 12 p.m.

Description: Hand and Foot is a popular variation from rummy type card game of Canasta. It allows players a chance to socialize and have a great time.

AARP Board Meeting

Where: Fussell Senior Center

5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX

When: Aug. 8, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

When: Aug. 9, 2022

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Description: Board members of the Katy Chapter of AARP will meet to discuss concerns relating to AARP Organization.

Art & Painting

Where: Fussell Senior Center

5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX

When: Aug. 9, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Tai-Chi

Where: Fussell Senior Center

5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX

When: Aug. 9, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Knitting and Crochet

Where: Fussell Senior Center

5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX

When: Aug. 10, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 11.30 a.m.

Jewelry and Beading

Where: Fussell Senior Center

5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX

When: Aug. 10, 2022

Time: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.\

Description: If you would like to learn how to make your very own beautiful jewelry and beadwork, this is the class for you. Bring your own beads or a piece of jewelry you would like to repair or modify and let us get you started.

Ceramics

Where: Fussell Senior Center

5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX

When: Aug. 10, 2022

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Duplicate Bridge

Where: Fussell Senior Center

5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX

When: Aug. 10, 2022

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.