How can your university still help after the completion of your degree?

Education plays a key role in all our lives. While this is true for being able to navigate the world we exist in on a daily basis and enjoy life to the fullest, it is also true for our careers. As a result, getting a high-quality education is a must and this applies just as much to higher-level learning as it does to anything else.

Where you choose to study is essential!

If you are planning to enroll in a university course to gain the credentials to progress in your career or break into a new industry, this is especially important. It naturally pays to look not only at the curriculum any course contains with this in mind but also the reputation of the university in question. It is also a good idea to look at the modes of delivery offered, especially if you prefer the convenience of online learning.

The online Masters in Applied Statistics course at Michigan Technical University is a good example of the sort of program to consider applying to. It not only allows you to gain a high-level qualification to move into this sector upon graduation, but also offers excellent support to students as they study in an online setting.

Support is another key factor to look at when deciding which university to study at. This not only includes when you are a student but also post-graduation. But how can any decent university provide support to students after they have graduated?

Access to a strong alumni network

The best universities will normally focus on their alumni and set up a strong network that allows them to connect after graduation. This alumni network is not only useful for institutions but also for the people within it.

Being part of a vibrant alumni network means you not only stay in touch with people you studied with but also connect with other previous students from that institution. Alumni networking is superb for building your professional and personal network over time, which you can call on when needed. The professional development that alumni networks offer and the chance to make useful industry contacts is handy. As a result, they remain a good way in which universities can help after you complete your studies.

Career support and advice

Most top universities will not only have an alumni network to tap into and become part of but also an alumni team as well. These are specialized staff whose role it is to help previous students.

A good example of the help that alumni teams can provide is career support and advice to past students. This is certainly something most universities will offer for quite a few years after you have graduated. It is a service which is very useful for graduates who feel stuck in a career rut and unable to get assistance from anywhere else.

As universities have dedicated career advisors who are qualified to assist, they are also a great source of trustworthy, practical career advice. Even if you just arrange a quick chat on the phone with someone at your old university, this can be enough to set you on the right track to a new role. Whether you need help to break into an esthetician role or becoming an accountant, your old university can provide guidance.

Networking events for past students

Another way universities can help after you have finished your studies is through regular networking events for past students. From informal drink receptions to speed networking or business breakfasts, most universities hold occasional networking events for alumni to enjoy. This is true even for those who studied online! Although you might have completed your education in this way, many institutions will hold real-world networking events to enjoy once you’ve graduated.

As well as often being free to attend and lots of fun, these events can be useful for your career. This is because they offer an excellent chance to network and meet new people. Even if it is only to chat with people for now, you never know when you might be able to ask them for a favor professionally.

Special seminars and lectures

As well as networking events, many institutions will also occasionally put on special lectures or seminars for alumni. You may also see panel discussions on a wide range of topics offered to past students by some universities.

All these events are great ways that institutions can support you after your studies are done. Although you can learn about opportunities by keeping an eye on what events your old university is running, being part of their alumni network is the easiest way to go about it. By doing this, you will not only receive invites to special lectures and seminars only open to previous students, but you may also receive discounted rates on those open to the public.

Special seminars and lectures are incredibly helpful to previous students because they allow you to expand your knowledge on various subjects and access new ideas to take away with you. In addition, these kinds of events are also excellent for networking.

Access to university library

Most people who attend university have a desire to keep learning post-study. While this could mean enrolling in future academic courses, it may simply equate to studying a range of interesting topics in your spare time.

One way that universities can help past students here is by allowing library access after graduation. Many institutions will allow registered alumni to continue using their library. They may also allow you to use other resources, such as academic journals.

While it could include a set number of free borrows per year, library access helps to support you in your post-university life. This is even a service that people who studied online or live far away from the university can take advantage of. For example, many institutions now have ebooks and online journals available to borrow virtually.

Help doesn’t stop when you finish your studies

Many students at university wrongly think that any help they can access finishes when their studies do. As the above shows though, this is just not true. All the best universities will make support available to past students in a bid to help them out. If you studied at an institution such as this in the past, it is worth keeping in mind.