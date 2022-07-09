2022 State of the City Richmond Recap

Mayor Becky Haas spoke to over 300 business owners and residents at the Central Fort Bend Chamber’s annual State of the City Richmond luncheon held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Briscoe Manor.

The theme of the mayor’s address was the celebration of Richmond’s 185 th birthday. Her speech highlighted the city’s rich history since its incorporation in 1837 and focused on two big initiatives Mayor Haas has worked on since taking office – the addition of the over 65 Homestead Exemption of $6,000 per household and the transparent way volunteers are selected to serve on the different boards and commissions within the city.

This year’s State of the City luncheon was presented by Kevin Patton, State Farm Agency. Underwriter Sponsors included, Briscoe Manor, Frost Bank – Rosenberg, GFL Environmental, Inc., Gillen Pest Control, Inc., Johnson Development Corporation, Kaluza, Inc., Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, NewQuest Properties, Odyssey Engineering Group, LLC, Quiddity Engineering, Texas State Technical College, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Union Pacific Railroad, and Wharton County Junior College.

The proceeds from State of the City Richmond will help the Central Fort Bend Chamber uphold their mission to cultivate community connections, advocate for business and facilitate growth. For more information regarding the Chamber and its programs, you can visit the Central Fort Bend Chamber website at www.cfbca.org or call 281-342-5464.