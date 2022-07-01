When it comes to educating the public on legal matters, few people are as determined as Michael Hawkins. From discovering issues of interest that concern all of us to offering actionable articles and guides to those in need, Michael is relentless in his journey of helping people make sense of the legal system. With dozens of pieces published in magazines, news outlets, and online journals, Michael is here to translate legalese into plain English so you can understand your rights and make the system work in your benefit.

If you were involved in an Indiana motorcycle accident, you might be considering a lawyer who has specialized knowledge and experience with this type of accident. Does your Indiana lawyer have the expertise to help you get the compensation you deserve? In addition, a specialist can help reduce liability and secure a fair settlement for your case.

So let’s see how an attorney can help with your case after a motorcycle accident so you can move on with your life.

Should You Get a Lawyer After a Motorcycle Accident?

A law firm will help point you in the right direction through filing a claim and provide support in gathering evidence and testimonies to strengthen your case. The lawyer can also assist in calculating the costs of the claim, including medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering. For example, suppose a personal injury attorney in Indiana represents you. In that case, you stand a better chance of getting more than what you would receive from an insurance company if you went alone on this journey. Likewise, a lawyer for motorcycle accident in Indianapolis can use the legal process to ensure you receive fair compensation for your injuries during negotiations with the insurance company or in court.

Do You Need a Specialized Motorcycle Accident Attorney in Indiana?

Due to the lack of an enclosed vehicle to protect riders, motorcycle accidents frequently result in catastrophic injuries. Depending on your injuries, you may require extended medical treatments and physical therapy, which can be costly. If a negligent party is responsible for your motorcycle accident causing harm, you may be entitled to compensation for:

1. Medical bills

Your medical bills are one of the highest costs following a motorcycle accident. You need a personal injury lawyer in Indiana to obtain a settlement big enough to reimburse you for these costs. Remember that most insurance companies want to deal with your case fast and make you go away. A small sum might help you cover immediate medical expenses, but if you need long-term treatment, you also need more money.

2. Pain and suffering

If you’ve suffered injuries because of another party’s negligence, you may want to seek damages for the pain and suffering caused by those injuries. It can include compensation for mental anguish that may result in a long-term disability, extended psychotherapy sessions, and lower quality of life.

3. Lost wages

It can include earnings from the period you were unable to work and your future earning potential if you are temporarily or permanently disabled. The motorcycle accident lawyer can also help with travel expenses and ongoing treatment costs.

4. Property damage

Repairs to your motorcycle and other damages, such as the cost of replacing parts, safety gear, etc., may need to be covered by the responsible party.

5. Emotional distress

It can include anxiety due to the seriousness of your injuries and frustration with having to deal with medical treatment. Using a personal injury lawyer can help ease this burden by ensuring you receive timely settlement funds without waiting until you can take legal action on your behalf.

Which Motorcycle Accident Issues Does Your Lawyer Handle?

If a careless driver struck your motorcycle, it means that you have the right to claim damages against that person. In Indiana, riders are responsible for following all traffic laws for motor vehicles. However, if you were involved in a crash, your attorney can help you recover compensation for any damages caused by someone who may be at fault for the accident. Your attorney will also explain how comparative fault laws affect your case in Indiana and what you should expect if you somehow contributed to your damages and injuries.

Does Your Lawyer Have the Experience to Handle Motorcycle Accident Claims?

Increasingly, states do not allow an individual to be represented by an attorney who has not practiced law for five years or more. Therefore, find an Indiana attorney who does not find your case too complicated – one with five or more years of experience in tort law and motorcycle accidents is a must.

You must ensure the legal system works to your benefit when you have suffered injuries in a motor vehicle accident. y It would be in your best interest to contact a personal injury attorney in Indiana to help you recover the money you lost because of the accident.