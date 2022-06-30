Media coverage is one of the most effective means of promoting your business. Getting media coverage, however, is not easy. It requires strategy, creativity, and luck. This article outlines the key things you should do to increase your chances of getting media coverage.

Ways to Get Media Coverage for Your Business

Getting media coverage for your business is usually a long, arduous process, yet it is effective in helping you promote your business. Below is everything you need to do to get media coverage for your business.

Build rapport with journalists beforehand: Before you pitch your story to a journalist, establish some rapport with them beforehand. This will make it easier to get them interested in your story and have an easier time pitching to them.

Pitch journalists, not publications: Always pitch journalists, not their publications. If a journalist tells you that you should pitch to their publication first, it is fine and perfectly acceptable if it does not delay your pitch. However, pitching the journalist directly can be easier and faster than pitching a publication that might not be suitable for your story.

Provide background information and visuals to journalists: To help the journalist understand your pitch, you can share a media kit with them. A media kit is a display of information and/or promotional material related to your business, and/or products.

Publish a press release: Press releases are a great way to get media coverage. A press release highlights your story and provides journalists with relevant information for publishing their articles later. Consider publishing the press release online as publishing it in print may make it harder for journalists to find the information, and they will not have the ability to link directly to your story.

‘Newsjack’ existing stories: News-jacking is “leveraging existing news stories to promote or publicize a product, service or organization.” For example, if a law has been passed that affects your business, you can use that as a catalyst to promote your business.

Get involved in local events: Participating in local events with other companies is a great way to get media coverage. When you participate in local events, your company may be seen as philanthropic and worthy of reporting about.

Utilize social media marketing campaigns: Social media is a great platform for connecting with your customers and reaching many people. Media outlets may also pick up your story if it is relevant and interesting to their readers.

Use your competitor: Using your competitors’ PR coverage to promote your business is great. By taking advantage of your competitors’ PR coverage, you can help other people to find information about your business and market yourself as a credible and trustworthy source.

Offer research and new data: If you have new data about a certain subject or area, consider offering it to journalists in exchange for media coverage. This way they will be likely to listen to your pitch and feature your story in one of their publications.

Conclusion

Media coverage is a great way to promote your business. It allows you to reach new audiences and increases your brand awareness. For you to get media coverage for your business, however, you need to make the right moves by building rapport with journalists beforehand, publish press releases online, newsjack existing stories, get involved in local events, utilize social media marketing campaigns and offer research and new data.