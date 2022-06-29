Why hasn’t VR taken off?

Not many people are regularly strapping on a headset and plunging themselves into a virtual world. VR use remains niche, despite countless predictions that the technology would be mainstream by now and many are scratching their heads, wondering why we’re not all living in a Ready Player One scenario.

Betting on progress

Many people have experienced VR and there are several venues for Katy residents to try out the technology, with Zero Latency Houston just a short drive away. While these are great fun and the Outbreak Origins zombie VR experience is recommended, VR as a form of recreation remains occasional, like ax throwing or an escape room.

Many people believe that a major driver for regular VR use will come from the hugely popular online casinos that have found success by embracing other technological breakthroughs, such as mobile casino gaming and digital wallets. The idea was that players would be able to enter a VR casino to play all the classic casino games, but with effects, avatars, dealers, and visuals that made it beyond the dreams of what a land-based casino could be. Betfair is making steps in the right direction by offering players the first-person option for online blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and other games. Developed by Evolution Gaming, the 3D rendering and animation in these games make for an immersive gaming experience and the fact that they are continually adding more first-person titles suggests that the demand for VR casino gaming is there. It feels as though we are tentatively edging towards a digital Las Vegas with triumph and considerable profits awaiting the development team that is able to provide that next-level VR gambling hub.

Some escapism

Another big hope for VR use was in the realm of fitness, meditation, and wellness, and a few have found some enjoyment here. Greener Games are creating VR experiences for health and recreation with the titles Nature Treks VR and Nature Treks: Together. The app allows you to explore nine dazzling color-themed environments from tropical beaches to underwater oceans. Reviews have been mostly positive, with many praising the app as a great way to relax or simply tune out from a stressful day. The rendering of the animals you encounter needs some work, but for those that can’t get away from the hustle and bustle, it’s a good option, but unlikely to persuade large numbers to buy the still costly equipment.

Fitness was possibly a less obvious application of VR, as the thought of working out with a box strapped to your head didn’t seem appealing. Yet, people are finding some benefits with apps such as VZfit making indoor bike rides more interesting and appealing with different challenges and Google Street View areas to explore. It also has some issues to iron out with awkward scene changes, but anything that encourages people to get fitter should be welcomed. Several guided meditation apps allow you to float through beautiful vistas as you inject some peace into your life, but again, these aren’t the killer experiences that are going to make people shell out for the expensive equipment.

While there remains hope that VR will become more ubiquitous in the entertainment world, the digital exodus hasn’t happened just yet and it remains a fun but sporadic activity for most. It’s possible that VR becoming a tool in our working lives will make the technology more essential as a number of industries are finding it useful to explore a computer-generated environment. VR is increasingly being used by engineers and designers to build vehicles, avoiding the costs of expensive prototypes. In the medical industry, VR has been used for pain relief and mental health issues, and in real estate, potential buyers are looking at properties using the technology.

VR hasn’t taken off yet, but there are reasons to be positive and we’re getting closer.