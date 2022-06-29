Is CBDA the new CBD?

Today we take a look at the similarities, differences, and why many people are turning to this new form of CBD to help boost their health.

What’s the Difference Between CBDA and CBD?

While both are cannabinoids derived from the hemp plant, they are a little different. You likely know CBD oil as a therapeutic tool that can treat a wide range of issues, from pain and sleep problems to anxiety and even certain skin conditions, without the psychoactive effects associated with cannabis. It’s even registered as an official seizure treatment. Epidiolex is the first approved FDA drug with a fixed ratio of CBD to help those suffering from epilepsy.

CBDA, or cannabidiolic acid, is exceedingly similar (at the molecular level) to CBD and does many of the same things. In fact, CBDA will turn into CBD over time through the process of decarboxylation. It also binds to the cannabinoid receptors in the brain, allowing it to have a soothing effect on neural functions, pain, memory, emotion, coordination, and learning, as well as a host of other benefits.

Why CBDA is Having a Moment in the Sun

So why the sudden push into CBDA? Relatively unknown before this year, CBDA has surged to public prominence after a research initiative from Oregon State University suggested it may be another potential tool in the fight against the COVID19 virus. The current research suggests it may help stop the spread of the virus between cells when studied in vitro.

That’s not its only potential, however. CBDA works as a COX-2 inhibitor, mimicking the pain relief of standard NSAID anti-inflammatories, without many of the adverse symptoms. It’s shown to be more effective than CBD for anti-nausea, anti-anxiety, and depression applications and shows some potential for greater anti-convulsive and motor-function related applications.

Its greatest potential, however, lies in its ability to be metabolized more easily within the body, providing the same (or greater) effects as CBD, in less time. This is because CBDA is 19x more bioavailable than CBD!

The Pros and Cons of CBDA

In addition to this compelling new research, and the improved bioavailability, CBDA has some other points to consider.

It’s far less stable naturally than CBD, despite its greater efficacy. This means you will need to choose a reliable, stabilized CBDA brand you can trust, rather than picking up any old jar filled with promises. It’s typically taken as either an oral or topical product and needs considerably less processing than CBD.

Research into CBDA is still very young compared to that accompanying CBD, and there’s doubtless many more exciting findings to come.