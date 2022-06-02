Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences Seeks the Public Help in Locating the Next of Kin for the Deceased Individuals

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or friends may see the information and contact this office.
RANDALL DAVID CRAIG – White Male, 59 Years: Mr. Craig died in the 8700 block of the West Tidwell in Houston, TX on 04/22/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-1735.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/91735)
JOHN PHILLIP KULIFY, JR. – White Male, 60 years: Mr. Kulify died in the 4500 block of the Gulf Freeway (I45 South) in Houston, TX on 04/29/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-1837.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/91623)
CARMON ANTHONY BORROSCO – White Male, 59 Years: Mr. Borrosco died in the 3000 block of Hasbrook Street in Houston, TX on 04/30/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-1857.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/91625)
DANIEL LLOYD JAPHET – White Male, 58 Years: Mr. Japhet died in the 4900 block of Weslayan Street in Houston, TX on 05/06/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-1957.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/91629)
BRENDA PARKER– White Female, 60 Years: Ms. Parker died in the 4500 block of Windy Hollow Drive in Kingwood, TX on 05/09/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-1993.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/91644)