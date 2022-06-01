Fiscal Notes: Steep Rise in Prices Puts Inflation in the Spotlight

(AUSTIN) — Texas and the U.S. are experiencing the highest levels of inflation since the early 1980s. Inflation puts pressure on everyone in tangible ways, but why it occurs may be less obvious to the average consumer. In the recently released May issue of Fiscal Notes, the Comptroller’s office looks at inflation and the role it plays in the economy.

“Chances are that you and your family have discussed recent price increases for groceries and other essentials,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “Prices have been going up for pretty much all of our needs and wants since mid-2021, but in the past few months, the increases have been staggering.”

This issue of Fiscal Notes also examines how the state of Texas not only has held on to but also burnished its reputation as a top spot for business relocations and expansions. Texas is known around the country for its business-friendly traits, whether it be the lack of personal income tax, good quality of life or the state’s skilled workforce.

Fiscal Notes furthers the Comptroller’s constitutional responsibility to monitor the state’s economy and estimate state government revenues. It has been published since 1975, featuring in-depth analysis concerning state finances and original research by subject-matter experts in the Comptroller’s office.

Fiscal Notes is available online and can be received by subscribing via the Comptroller’s website.