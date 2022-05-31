Why Medical Marijuana Is Still Taboo In Many States

As the medical marijuana movement grows in popularity, it is still frowned upon and controversial in many states. The logic behind this taboo stems from some people’s belief that all marijuana users become addicted to the drug, but evidence has proven this theory false. With more and more stories coming out of cancer patients who use marijuana to relieve their nausea and appetite loss while undergoing chemotherapy treatments, these individuals are becoming proof that marijuana can be used as a medicine without addiction issues.

Reasons As to Why Marijuana Is Still Regarded a Taboo

Marijuana is a drug that has been used for thousands of years. In recent decades, it has gained much attention for its therapeutic value and recreational purposes. Although many studies have demonstrated that marijuana is not linked to severe disorders, it is still viewed as evil. Marijuana indeed contains THC, which may be responsible for numerous side effects. Below are some of the reasons.

Lack of Evidence for Therapeutic Benefit

The FDA has approved two medications containing the active ingredients found in marijuana. One of the most significant barriers to legalizing medical marijuana is the evidence that it’s useful as a medicine or lack thereof.

The FDA requires all drugs to go through clinical trials before they can be approved and allowed a medical marijuana card az for wide use by people who have health conditions or symptoms that could benefit from them. There have been many small studies on cannabinoids and their effects on humans, but these trials were too small for the FDA’s standards.

Lack of Education

Many people still regard marijuana as a dangerous drug, although it has been legalized in many states. Lack of education and misunderstanding is often the cause of this stigma. Educating yourself on the health effects and benefits of medical marijuana can help you see why it is increasingly regarded as a safe alternative to prescribed painkillers and other potentially harmful medications.

For patients, some of the benefits rarely spoken about include relief from anxiety and depression, a decrease in chronic pain symptoms, increased appetite in cancer patients who are undergoing radiation therapy or chemotherapy, and nausea reduction for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.

Recreational Use of Marijuana

Recreational marijuana is a controversial issue in many states. Proponents of legalization argue that recreational marijuana is less dangerous than alcohol and provides an essential source of tax revenue for conditions.

Opponents contend that legalizing recreational marijuana would increase its use by teens and others, impairing their ability to achieve success in school or work. Others oppose the legalization of recreational marijuana because they feel that such laws send the wrong message about drug abuse.

Risk Perception and Use in Adolescents

Medical marijuana is still taboo in many states, especially when it comes to adolescents. They fear that if they prescribe medical marijuana to teenagers, kids would have easier access to it. Studies show that they will not smoke more marijuana even if they have prescriptions if they have easy access. Adolescents do not use medical marijuana because they are impressionable, don’t know what medicine is really for, and are just experimenting with using drugs.

Risk perception of marijuana use is not static but subject to change over time. Perceived harm, expectations about benefits, and disapproval are all critical factors in whether marijuana use will be acceptable or non-acceptable behavior for teenagers. For adolescents, research indicates that this increase is likely related to the perception that their peers are using and the belief that marijuana use is normative. Adolescents believe that substance use will not negatively affect them either.

Social Safety Implications

Marijuana prohibition is the norm in all states, although exceptions have been made for medical use. One of the most important reasons is the social safety concerns and consequences that include, but are not limited to, drug abuse and illegal trafficking. It is noted that there are more deaths reported related to marijuana than all other illicit drugs combined, including heroin and cocaine.

The social conditions that necessitate marijuana prohibition vary significantly across the United States. Some argue that marijuana remains illegal because it impairs psychomotor skills, initiative, short-term memory and concentration, and a person’s ability to perform tasks requiring alertness.

Conclusion

Medical marijuana still faces stigma in many states, and most doctors prefer not to prescribe the drug. Despite these obstacles, the medical field seems poised to adopt medical marijuana, and as more studies prove its usefulness, it will likely become even more ubiquitous. Despite the lingering stigma, the medical field is headed in the right direction.