6 Dog-Friendly Aspects to Look for When Choosing A New Home

Moving into a new home can be overwhelming not just for humans but also for our canine counterparts. We must factor in the safety and well-being of our pets before choosing a new home. If you’re on the cusp of shifting homes, here are some factors to consider when choosing a dog-friendly abode.

High Fencing

A great way to offer them safety and security is by opting for high Fencing. If your landlord isn’t offering it as part of the deal, you could always consider investing in a high fence on your own. There are several wood fencing and installation tips available to assist you through a DIY job. This will not only prevent any other animals from entering your space, but it will also keep away strangers visibility which is a potential trigger for guard dogs. High Fencing also gives your dog and your family much-needed privacy in a new home, helping you settle sooner.

Dog Kennel

A Dog kennel is one of the most important investments you can make for your dog. It is a space that your four-legged friend can call his own. A kennel helps dogs mark their territory and improves their overall well-being. When you are deciding on a new home, try to identify the ideal spot for a kennel. Ideally, a good spot has the right balance of sunlight and shade. Also make sure the soil is clean and level, without any shrubs or burrows. Rodents and reptiles that thrive in burrows can pose a risk to the safety of the dogs. A good kennel complements the size and future growth of the dog. My Dog Supplies is your best bet to bagging a good quality dog kennel. Ensure the kennel and the location you choose allows human access, as that is necessary to facilitate periodic cleaning. A kennel with a sloping ceiling and plenty of cross ventilation is a good bet to offering your dog a comfortable environment. Ensure there is an ideal spot for a kennel in your new home before you seal the deal.

Dog Community

Just like humans, dogs too are social beings. For your dog to thrive and remain a happy being, it is important to have strong community support. There are various aspects of an inclusive community when it comes to raising pets. The availability of trained pet sitters ensures your dog doesn’t suffer from separation anxiety or loneliness when you are away. Trusted and reputable pet care centers and creches are a support system for when you travel with work. A strong community also includes good pet-friendly facilities such as parks, play centers and activity zones that can keep your dog healthy and active. Pet-friendly restaurants and cafes also relieve you of the stress of a rushed social outing to get back to your dog. Many pet owners in the area also connect through a network to set up playdates for dogs. This helps you enjoy strong community support when raising your four-legged friend while taking care of your social life as well. Nothing like having a few friends around for you and your dog right?

Access To Vets

Having prompt access to a reputable vet is of paramount importance when choosing a new home. Dog’s often put themselves in trouble by swallowing particles such as plastic, toys and poisonous insects or plants. A layman can’t attend to such medical emergencies. For this reason, it is important to have a reputable vet in your vicinity. It ensures you have the necessary experts around you when you need them. Also, having a reputable vet around means you have access to trusted dog food brands that vets buy to feed their own dogs.

Surrounding Landscape & Commercial Establishments

Make sure to do an exhaustive recce in your prospective neighborhood to check for any areas or establishments that can prove dangerous to your dog’s wellbeing. Chemical plants, tanning or dyeing industries, waste management plants and farms breeding different animals are some commercial establishments that may have materials that are hazardous to your dog’s wellbeing. Excessive pollution in the air can also leave your dog’s health in a compromised situation. Take a walk around your prospective neighborhood to gauge its suitability for your dog’s health and wellbeing. Remember, dogs are creatures that enjoy exploring their environment. Ensure you offer your dog a safe neighborhood to cater to his exploratory tendencies.

Access To Free Open Space

Nothing excites a dog more than a free and open space to unleash its exploratory instincts. Gift your dog the joy of honoring his natural exploration tendencies by choosing a house that has access to free and open space. Choose a large backyard, driveway or garden that offers the freedom of space. If your house doesn’t have the luxury of extra space, check for nearby parks that you can hop into every other day to give your furry friend a swell time. Remember, the secret to good health lies in plenty of activity. This in turn develops a healthy appetite for your dog.

Ensure your new home sets the foundation right for your dog’s development. We hope the above pointers are your guiding light in making the right choice!