5 Businesses That Are Ideal for Stay-at-Home Moms

Being a stay-at-home mom can be overwhelming, rewarding, tiring and empowering all at once. Through the haze of mommy duties and homemaker responsibilities, many women often forget the skills and talents they are blessed with. A great way to find a balance between your role as a mother and your professional life is by starting at-home businesses. In the era of social media marketing and strong digital presence, many budding entrepreneurs rely on Facebook marketing tools to kickstart and grow their businesses. If you are considering starting your at-home venture, here are five ideas that you may vibe with.

Backyard Poultry Farming

Setting up poultry farming in your backyard is more lucrative than you can imagine. Chickens multiply quickly, offering poultry farmers plenty of eggs and meat for sale. This business becomes a well-oiled machine very quickly, requiring a few hours every day. Poultry farming is a labor-intensive business; hence it is wise to engage other family members to help out in this backyard business. The foremost step to succeeding in poultry farming is choosing the right chicken coop. My Chicken Coop offers top-quality coop designs to suit your requirements. With wired meshes, cozy nesting boxes and easy human access, these coops make backyard poultry farming an easy exercise.

Bakery

What’s not to love about fresh bakery goodies in the neighborhood? A bakery is a sure shot hit for a stay-at-home mom to delve into. Try tapping into the pulse of your community to get a sense of their taste. Younger crowds prefer contemporary desserts with Fusion flavors, while the older lot may like traditional trifles, puddings and tarts. Starting a bakery may require you to build some healthy PR first. Consider distributing some samples in the community to give them a taste of your specialties. A bakery from the comfort of your home provides you with the luxury of variable timings with the independence to take up only how much you can stomach. If you’re someone who has a flair for baking, this business idea may just be the best thing for you!

Nursery

If you’ve always found solace in plants or greenery, a nursery may just be your thing. Setting up a nursery is a one-time investment that can offer steady returns. Mind you, setting up a nursery requires a lot of patience. If you’re wondering how to start a plant nursery at home, here are some ideas you can work on. You will have to sow the seeds (literally) and await the bloom before you can throw open your doors commercially. The good thing about starting a nursery is that over time it requires very little time and investment for maintenance and upkeep. All you need to do is keep your fauna in good shape with the right number of fertilizers, water and manure. Many plants are generous in that their shoots can be easily replanted to make new plants altogether. This makes for a commercially viable business that works like a well-oiled machine.

Artwork

Think you have a creative streak? Put it to full use by taking up art professionally. Painting, pottery, poetry and sculptures are some of many expressions of art. If you’ve always wanted to explore the possibility of being an artist, there couldn’t be a better time to indulge yourself. Art helps people stay attuned to the world. It is one of the strongest forms of communication. Art as a profession can also be therapeutic, helping you release stress and refresh your mind. It won’t demand much of your time, as you can create artwork in your free time. Set up exhibitions or display your artwork in your home for backyard sales so you can retain the commercial aspect of your profession.

Blogging

Blogging is a high-demand profession that has a wide work scope. Many stays at home moms switch to blogging as a part-time career. This world is well especially if they have past work experience and expertise in certain professions such as home improvement, interior decoration, fashion & lifestyle, medicine etc. The good thing about blogging is that it suits the bandwidth of every individual. You can devote just the amount of time that suits your schedule, ensuring you put no stress on your routine or personal life. What’s more, blogging can be a way of staying in touch with the rest of the world for moms who are confined to their homes. It’s a great way to churn new ideas that share your perspective with the world.

Wrap Up

If you are stuck in the rut of household chores, a part-time business can help give you a sense of confidence and purpose. We hope the above ideas have given you plenty of inspiration to start your venture and fall in love with empowering yourself!