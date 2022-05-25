Top Best Apps for Writing Essays in College

Writing essays is one of the fundamental tasks that college students get. Check our list of essay-checking apps to make the process of writing less challenging.

Online Essay Checking Apps to Help Students Who Struggle

All students have to write essays. It is a common activity for all youngsters since elementary school. Even though their experience is rich when they get into college, it does not necessarily mean they are always successful with essay writing. They face various kinds of writing hardships, and they are negatively reflected in their average scores.

To overcome their difficulties, young people use various methods. One of them is to use the help of the all-mighty Internet. It offers all sorts of useful information to learners, as well as provides them with other perspectives. Among such is the use of learning applications that help to improve the quality of all the texts a student writes. Thus, many students use an online essay reviser. It is a smart machine that helps to define all the errors in the text. Here are the most important features of a good online essay reviser:

Checks all paper types. All essay revisers have a smart algorithm. It easily checks whatever kind of paper you want to proofread – PDF, TXT, FB2, and so on.

24/7 accessibility. Such apps are at work 24 hours round the clock. If you have an Internet connection, you can use them whenever the need appears.

Smart corrections. Every grammar checker does not simply underline your mistakes. It also suggests correct answers to quickly improve what it wrong.

Simple interface. Grammar checkers are easy to understand and use. Just copy and paste the text, run the scanning, and check the results. Click on the underlined mistakes and select the suggested correction.

Powered by AI. Every essay reviser is supported by artificial intelligence. It improves the user’s experience. AI checks the purpose and type of the paper. Thanks to understanding the needs of a user, it offers more effective tips on writing and improvement.

The main function of every essay reviser or checker is to detect mistakes. These are grammar, spelling, word choice, and punctuation mistakes. The smart AI underlines all of them and offers corrections. Thus, you can realize your typical drawbacks and avoid them in the future. AI teaches students!

Oftentimes, grammar checkers are combined with plagiarism checkers. It means a learner enjoys the 2-in-1 benefit. He or she can check the grammar of his/her texts, as well as define plagiarism to eliminate it from the text.

These benefits are incredible, aren’t they? They all are yours, and you will not even have to pay for them. Commonly, online essay checking apps are free of charge.

Other Types of Smart Learning Apps

It is also vital to mention other apps, which were designed to ease the learning pains of students. They help to handle other issues and control various processes. Make allowances for the next options:

These tools check the readability and flow of your texts. They provide smart tips that show when you write unreadable parts, overuse the passive voice, adjectives, and so on. They help to make your texts comprehensive and easy to read.

You can control your time and organize the working process thanks to the smart digital organizers. They help to schedule your working routine for months ahead. You can create tasks, add descriptions, set timers, share files with your collaborators, and so on.

Topic generators. If you have problems with selecting good topics for your essays, a good topic generator will become a perfect solution for you. By entering a few keywords, you will get at least 15 relevant ideas to cover.

Citation generators. Many students hate to insert citations, make reference lists, and format their academic papers. There are many writing formats and all of them have a lot of differences. If you want to be sure everything is formatted correctly, use citation generators. They help to format texts and citations according to APA, MLA, Chicago, Harvard, Turabian, AMA, and other academic writing styles.

Each tool is answerable for certain learning aspects. Try them all to understand how they work and how they can help you in writing and checking your essays. Mind that every type of these tools is developed by various manufacturers. Accordingly, you will have to spend some time defining which one is better. Once it’s done, you won’t have serious problems with writing essays.

Summing Up

The resourcefulness of a good online essay reviser is huge! If you find a reliable option, the smart machine will fulfill a lot of writing functions instead of you writing perfect texts. Moreover, you can learn from it a lot if you are attentive to the tips it provides. You may also use other kinds of learning apps to control and fulfill merely all writing processes. You can also use custom writing services if the help of your app is not sufficient for you at the moment.