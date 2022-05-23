How To Refill a Cigar Lighter

If you are a cigar enthusiast, or new to the art of smoking cigars, there is just so much yet to discover. As cigars are an art, cigar lighters are unique in their own way. Cigar lighter and cigars both completely complement each other in one or the other ways.

Flick. Flick. Flick. There’s nothing better than the sound of a lighter. Today, there are so many types of cigar lighters that you can invest in ranging from high end to your everyday cheap ones.

If you are someone who likes using disposable lighters, there’s nothing to worry about. However, most cigar lovers prefer butane lighters. And for this purpose, refilling a cigar lighter correctly is the first step in firing up your next cigar.

An Easy Way To Refill a Cigar Lighter

Let’s look at the different ways to quickly fill a cigar lighter. The cigar lighter is a bit different from regular lighters as it will come with a bit more requirements. It adds another element to the culture of the cigar.

People love the whole cigar experience because of the aspects that are associated with it. It lets individuals feel as if they are part of this special culture. In fact, they are part of a unique culture that is present all over the world.

Here are a few ways to think about refilling a cigar lighter.

#1. Use Quality Butane

Purchase a can of quality butane. Never go for cheap ones as they are unrefined and contain high levels of impurities. Stick to the butane that’s at least triple refined for a quality smoke. The cleanest fuel ensures maximum efficiency and lasts a long time.

#2. Purging your lighter

The next step is to purge the lighter. Remove the existing air from the tank. Release the air completely. So there’s enough room for a fresh round of butane.

Purge your lighter with a small screwdriver or a paperclip. Fuel in on the fuel inlet value and hold the value until the pressure is released. Once the air is out, adjust the flame wheel to the lowest setting. It ensures efficient and optimal refill.

#3. Insert the Butane

As you prepare to refill the lighter, turn the butane can upside down. Also, place the lighter upside down. Insert the nozzle into the value till the lighter fills. You can monitor how much butane has been made inside the tank.

Once the tank is full, wait for 5 minutes before you light your next cigar. By doing this, you allow the extra butane to evaporate and give it time to return to room temperature. Also, adjust the flame height with the plus and minus at the bottom of the lighter. Gradually increase the flame to the desired flame.

Light Up!

Now that you are aware of how to refill a cigar lighter easily, go ahead and refill them like a pro. You do not have to wait and curb your nicotine cravings rather you can yourself refill your cigar lighter and have your casual smoking time.