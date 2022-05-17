What Are the Must-See Destinations and Things to Do in Canada?

Whether you’re looking for adventure in the mountains, on the water, or anywhere in between, Canada has much to offer the adventurous traveler. While the CN Tower is Toronto’s most well-known structure, it’s also where you’ll discover one of Canada’s most popular attractions. With just glass floors below, you’ll be tethered and dangling from the edge of the skyscraper during the EdgeWalk.

The following is a list of the must-see destinations and the best things to do in Canada:

Spot a Polar Bear in Churchill.

If you’re lucky, you could get a glimpse of a majestic polar bear strolling through town on its way to the ice caps. Do not fear! You’ll be able to keep an eye on them from the comfort of a snow buggy.

Any naturalist who has the chance to see a polar bear up close will never forget the encounter. Nearby glimpses of these gorgeous critters are exhilarating. Any excursion to Norway’s Svalbard archipelago’s island of Spitsbergen during the summer generally results in sightings of lone bears or a mama bear and her kids out on the ice floes. These may be drawn to the vessel just because they are curious.

More locally, a trip to the Svalbard archipelago’s Spitsbergen Island, where around 2,000 inhabitants live, can be observed by the public.

Immerse Yourself in the Cinematic World of Quebec.

Québec City is like something out of a fairy tale, ideal for a romantic getaway for two or a fun family vacation. You’ll be amazed and delighted by the history of Old Québec. French America’s birthplace, and the only besieged city north of Mexico, may be found here. Indulge yourself in the area’s rich history and European beauty by strolling along the cobblestone streets and seeing the most historic attractions.

The city of Québec has become a gastronomic paradise because of the city’s many talented chefs, both new and old. Celebrating the diversity and quality of local farmers, these culinary artists are reimagining old dishes and initiating new culinary trends in restaurants. Don’t miss out on a taste of Québécois cider and poutine when visiting this renowned Canadian tourist site.

Cherish Niagara Falls.

It’s safe to say that Niagara Falls is the first thing that springs to mind when people think about Canadian tourist attractions. Enjoy the Hornblower boat trip to see the three waterfalls up and personal.

Visitors may observe the waterfalls from various viewpoints, including from the water on the fabled Maid of the Mist boat trips, from below in caverns reached by elevator, from above in helicopters, and from vantage points on surrounding cliff faces. Another way to see Niagara Falls is to take one of the top Niagara Falls excursions. Apart from the falls, though, tourists may enjoy a wide range of activities on both the New York and Canadian sides. Besides Niagara Falls, the Niagara Falls area is noted for its wine. If you have extra time, head north on Ontario’s Niagara Parkway to Niagara-on-the-Inniskillin Lake’s Wines.

Do Not Miss Camping and Canoeing in the Heart of Banff.

The Canadian Rockies’ Banff National Park is one of the greatest places to visit in Canada. Make time for kayaking in the midst of all the other things that the park has to offer.

There are various locations where you may paddle a kayak, canoe, or take a stand-up paddleboard with your own gear. There are a number of local favorites within a short distance of Banff, such as Johnson Lake and Two-Jack Lake. Moraine Lake and Lake Louise, both located in the Lake Louise region, are stunning natural landscapes. The lakes of Herbert, Hector, Bow, and Waterfowl on the Icefields Parkway provide stunning vistas.

There are canoe rentals available at Lake Louise and Moraine Lake for those who don’t have their own equipment.

Enjoy the Spectacular Displays of the Northern Lights in Yukon.

The best thing to do in Canada is to see the Northern Lights in the Yukon territory during the winter months. Keep your cameras plugged in! Auroras are visible all year round, but you won’t be able to view them in the summer since the nights aren’t long enough. Aurora hunting is particularly popular in the Yukon between the months of January to mid-April due to the long, dark evenings. The Northern Lights can only be seen in a dark sky.

You’ll be able to watch the sky burst with colors in the darkness as your Instagram posts explode with “likes” and “comments.”

The Bottom Line

Canada is an undoubtedly fascinating nation to visit because of its unique terrain, history, and people. Happy vacationing!