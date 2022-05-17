Travelling can be a tasking endeavor right from the start. You have to consider so much that sometimes, no matter how much you enjoy the journey or destination, the planning can still stretch the limits of your forbearance. And in these last two years, with the onset of COVID-19, the notion of overseas travel has only become more harrowing.

Recent developments have brought about some positives. With countries getting a better grasp of the intricacies of mitigating the spread of COVID, more and more governments are lifting travel restrictions and allowing borders to reopen. Therefore, you now have the chance to turn dreams into action by booking that long-awaited overseas vacation. However, there is a catch. The spread of COVID remains a real threat, so you must still factor in COVID safe travel and the new restrictions that countries and airlines have put in place.

Despite the lowered restrictions, it is not out of the ordinary to remain ambivalent about getting into an enclosed metal tube with numerous strangers for a significant period. But, in this case, safety with airline travel continues to dominate- and the proof is in the science. A recent Mayo Clinic study revealed less than one in a million COVID-19 transmission rates between aero plane passengers. This statistic is only possible due to the implementation of such stringent countermeasures as mandatory masking, high vaccination rates, and hospital-grade filtration systems.

However, even with the above considerations in place, you can still take numerous precautions to minimize the risk of contracting the virus or other likely diseases while you travel. These safeguards will help you account for the worst-case scenario so that you are prepared at all times.

Here’s how to safeguard against outbreaks while overseas:

Before boarding the plane:

Double-check the vaccination requirements for your destination country and ensure that you are up to date on all of them; this includes COVID-19 vaccination.

The stringent observation of vaccination status makes your vaccination certificate just as crucial as your passport. Therefore, it is best always to have a printed and digital copy.

Read through your travel insurance fine print to determine whether they cover medical expenses related to COVID 19. Additionally, take note of reparation stipulations that account for severe occurrences. This requirement reflects the stipulation that adequate COVID 19 cover is now an entry precondition in many countries.

Familiarize yourself with local public health orders for your destination country. It may also be best to research how and where to get tested when you develop symptoms.

Travelling today requires a lot of paperwork, so ensure that you complete all necessary pre-arrival tests, compile the pertinent documentation, and keep it within easy reach.

COVID-safe packing list:

Lateral flow tests (also known as RAT tests)- while not strictly mandatory, it is easier to have them readily accessible should the need arise.

Face masks- their use on all flights remains mandatory, even for younger children. In addition, many countries still require masks on ride-sharing services, public transportation and indoor gathering areas where social distancing is not possible.

Prescription medication— in addition to having enough to last you through your trip, you must also account for any potential self-isolation period when you return, so be sure to pack extra.

Carry your own writing implements to avoid borrowing or using communal ones.

Put together a COVID-19 first-aid kit containing essentials such as paracetamol, cold medicine, and throat lozenges.

Carry an enabled bank or credit card to take advantage of contactless payment.

Hand sanitizers and antibacterial wipes will be handy in helping you clean surfaces like the plane seat, window shade and tray table before using them.

Follow these golden rules throughout your travels:

Always wear a mask when indoors.

Wash your hands regularly.

Observe social distancing whenever possible and avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth.

Remain vigilant for symptoms and test and isolate should they develop.

As you get back into the joys of overseas travel, keep these tips in mind to help make your journey smoother and more stress-free from the moment you complete your packing to the time you get back home.