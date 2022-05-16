Custom Diamond Painting: How to Choose the Best Photo 

Customized Diamond painting provides you an opportunity to enjoy yourself with your loved ones entirely. The joy of doing diamond painting doubles when individuals are doing a customized or personalized diamond painting as it adds more meaning to the fun activity.

The biggest advantage of customized Diamond Embroidery is that you can turn your most treasured photo into an elegant piece of artwork. The home décor elements play a vital role in health, stress and overall mental wellbeing. Studies suggest that designing a home with items that you like and that are close to nature or a beautiful memory decreases stress levels, reduces chances of mental disorders, and increases the feeling of comfort.

Customized Diamond Painting

With customized diamond painting, you will not only select the image or pattern of the final image. But you will also be able to create it. Besides, you will be able to make new memories while painting the diamond painting. This way, you will create a home décor item with your efforts, time, and love while having fun at the same time.

Customized diamond painting enables the painting of a unique piece of art, and the feeling of joy, bliss, and fulfillment it creates is incomparable to any other. Moreover, it is a luxury that anyone can afford and enjoy. The personalizing image that will appear on completion of diamond painting makes the activity more enjoyable as its impact is unparalleled.

Selecting the Photo for Custom Diamond Painting

You have to put much thought into the selection of colors, size, and shape of the picture for customized diamond painting. The shape, size of the picture, and color theme you select determines the overall appearance of the three-dimensional image.

The sticking agent: whether it’s gum or wax or a self adhesive canvas, determines the lifespan of the final diamond painting. The quality of the canvas also affects the overall appearance of the diamond painting. An elegant artwork is created when every item, even a single diamond, is placed at its appropriate place at the right angle.

To create a unique exemplary piece of art the shape of the canvas, its size, and quality shall be considered. Every item or tool that is used in diamond painting plays a key role in its final image and long-lastingness.

Tips on Selecting the Right Photo for Customized Diamond Painting

If you are about to send a picture to turn it into a diamond painting, STOP!

Take precautions. The picture you have selected at the moment might look pretty or perfect on your tablet or mobile phone. However, that’s not the reality. That pretty-looking-picture can turn into the worst diamond painting.

To avoid that fuss. You need to take care of certain things when selecting the picture for a customized diamond painting. Such certain little things will make the best printing on the canvas.

Below are these things and tips you need to make sure about.

Type Of Photo For Custom Diamond Painting

It is best to select a simple image for customizing diamond painting, especially if you are doing it for the first time. Starting from simple you can move to higher next levels, this will enable you to create an eye-catching image.

If you select a complex picture with a lot of small details then its completion is likely to become challenging and complicated. Also, a simpler image with fewer details will create a more appealing diamond painting.

The background of the diamond painting also plays an important role in the overall outlook. Simpler and blurred backgrounds are for customizing diamond painting. Because it makes the subject of the picture look more prominent and does not overshadow the main focus of the image.

The aspect ratio is the correlation between the height and width of the photo. The picture and canvas you select for painting the diamond painting must have a similar aspect ratio. If the aspect ratio of canvas and custom-image is not the same, it will affect the overall look and decrease its appeal.

Similarly, the orientation of the picture and canvas must be the same. If you select a portrait photo, the canvas must be in the same orientation because customizing a portrait photo for a landscape canvas or vice versa will yield an uncanny diamond painting.

Resolution and Quality of Photo for Custom Diamond Painting

The high-quality picture makes the perfect customized diamond painting. If your selected picture shows pixels and it becomes blurry when you zoom in. It’s a warning! Do not send that picture.

Pixels give a high-quality look to the picture. Let’s suppose the pixels to be diamonds. The more pixels, the more top-notch quality. Likewise, the more diamonds, the more detailed diamond painting. So, it’s vice versa.

For Diamond Painting, your picture needs to have a lot of pixels (diamonds) to give a perfect detailed look to the painting. That will result in the painting looking like a real picture.

So, to have that result, you need to send a picture that:

Is large.

Has high-quality.

Is taken in good lighting.

Coloring and Shading of Selected Photo

The most famous problem that occurs in printing is that the coloring of some parts of the picture gets changed on the canvas. For instance, if there is a red part in your picture, it may spread over and the painting may become red instead of its original color.

Why does that happen? That happens because when the picture goes for printing, it gets magnified 1000x. And simultaneously, the red hue or some other color of the picture bleeds over and makes the picture completely red. This disturbs the coloring portraits and disappoints you.

To avoid this problem, there is a solution. What you need to do is get your selected image edited by some editor.

What kind of editing do you need to do? The simplest and easy to do editing it is. For Customized Diamond Painting, You just need to make some basic color and tone adjustments. You can easily do this by using some free tool on your tablet or phone. When you’re done with editing, your picture is ready to submit. It will then not disturb the coloring when getting printed.

For instance, the picture you want to get printed is of your white pet cat. If you don’t make adjustments, the white fur of the cat may appear red or pink in the painting. This is the reason you need to keep a check on the colors and hues of your picture.

Along with color and tone adjustments, the people are needed to make enhancements to give a gorgeous look to the painting. The diamond kit providers may do that themselves. Or else you can also do that. This will also add gorgeousness to your customized painting.

Choosing the Size Of Picture For Customized Diamond Painting

The size of the customized diamond painting shall be selected following the size of the canvas and place where you are going to hang the final diamond painting. There is a broad spectrum of sizes available in which customized diamond paintings are created.

Some most used sizes for customized diamond paintings are 20*20cm, 40*40cm, 60*60cm, and 80*80cm. Furthermore, bigger-sized pictures mean you will require more time to complete the diamond painting, which is time-consuming. However, it also enables you to spend more time with your loved ones and have more fun.

Smaller-sized diamond paintings are easier to do as they are completed in a shorter duration of time. Moreover, you do not get bored while doing it, nor do you lose interest in it. Small-customized paintings give confidence and motivate individuals to do better.

Ø Choosing the Canvas for Selected Picture

There are two important factors you need to focus on when choosing the canvas.

Size of canvas: How large does your canvas need to be?

How large does your canvas need to be? The orientation of canvas: What do you need; a landscape, portrait, or, square canvas?

Larger the canvas, the more the detailed printing. The size of the canvas depends upon the number of people or subjects present in the picture. The subject of the picture usually takes 70-90 percent of the frame in an ideal customized painting.

Let me tell you the size of the canvas based on the number of subjects in the picture.

1 person needs 34×40 cm+

2 persons need 40×50 cm+

3 persons need 60×80 cm+

If your selected picture has a landscape orientation and you choose a canvas of square orientation, it will make the printers cut someone out of the picture to fit it on the canvas.

To avoid such errors, you must select the orientation of the canvas that corresponds to your selected picture.

Considering Diamonds Shape And Color Of Customized Diamond Painting

The selection of shapes depends entirely on your preference or choice of those who are going to paint the diamond painting. Selecting the shape together with a diamond painting partner is better as it is a mutual effort through which you will create personal artwork.

The color of diamonds depends upon the type of picture you select for your customized diamond painting. A colorful picture means you will require more customized-colors for beads to create the desired customized diamond paint. However, a black and white-themed customized diamond painting will require more beads of the two colors only.

The custom diamond painting provides brimmed full-drill coverage to ensure you have all the fun possible while doing diamond painting with your loved ones.

Cropping Images For Customized Diamond Painting

Cutting or cropping a portion of an image may sound harsh to you. However, customization is for highlighting and focusing on the subject, for that cropping is essential. It is better to crop unwanted background or portion of the picture to customize diamond painting.

Furthermore, try to make the subject matter equal to 3/4th of the picture by cropping the unnecessary portion. You must consider the color, shade, and shadowing effects of the image and customize the color of beads or diamonds according to it. It will enable you to generate an elegant masterpiece of artwork.

In terms of choosing a photo, the most important thing to remember is that you should choose a photo that you will be happy to have on display in your home for years to come. Whether that be a family photo or a picture of your dog, make sure that it’s something that you’re proud of. You may also want to consider whether or not you would like a black and white or color picture. Black and white photos can look amazing, but they are also harder to make out details.

This information provides you with an overview of the custom painting process, as well as things you can do to get the best quality and value from your custom diamond painting. Hope you learned valuable tips for diamond painting through the post. Happy painting!