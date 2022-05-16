Ayurveda – your body, mind, and spirit

Traditional medicine has proven to work in some cases. But as a rule, it’s not as effective as modern medicine because it is not systematic. Except for Ayurveda. You see, Ayurveda is not just a traditional medicine. It’s one of the best ancient traditional ayurvedic medicines there is.

Started in India 5.000 y.o. It helped a lot of people. It’s mainly about preventing sickness rather than fighting its symptoms. But still, it can heal various health issues and resentments. Diet, meditation, medical herbs, you name it!

Balance in you

The goal of Ayurveda is to balance your Doshas, to put it another way, to balance your body. Energy and elements in you. It depends on your Dosha type, they can be combined, or pure, let ayurvedic doctors from Alveda investigate your case.

Balance your body, mind, and spirit. Prepare yourself for everything, consider Ayurveda as a new way of solving problems. Following instructions and routine can be crucial because that’s the main part of your treatment. Cleansing your system from all junk, to keep yourself fit and healthy is a big deal, but you should understand that it’s also your achievement, not just your doctor’s.

Dosha

Dosha is a key phrase in Ayurveda that comes from Sanskrit and means “something which might bring troubles.” It refers to three kinds or sorts of substances that are believed to exist in a person’s body and mind. So what types of Dosha can be present in yours?

There are mainly three of them:

Vata — representing Air and Ether elements. Windy, active, creative but lacking focus. Pitta — represent Fire and Water elements. Muscular, confident. Pitta is about transformation. Kapha — represents Earth and Water. Big, steady, always gets work done, slow but firm.

All of them need to be in balance, or it will lead to problems and support weaknesses that every Dosha has. To strengthen the core you need the right doctor, maybe it’s your lucky day today and you can find out something new about yourself.

Dosha Dominance

Pure Doshas are pretty straightforward, but more often Doshas combine into something new.

Vata-Pitta — these people have Vata’s air and Pitta’s fire. They are drawn to activity in their daily lives. They are impetuous and want to express things out loud without thinking about the consequences.

Pitta-Kapha — these guys are constantly seeking a bit more in their life. When their efforts are put into good use, pitta’s drive and Kapha’s patience pay off handsomely.

Kapha-Vata — these folks have a knack for coming up with new ideas and putting them into action. They excel in activities that need in-depth knowledge and its application. They are natural counselors because they are aware of human emotion, empathic, and have a way with words.

As always, if something is unbalanced it can lead to a series of problems. Even though Doshas are very strong, they won’t allow you to move forward and change without special attention.

Swiss quality, Indian medicine

Alveda, who they are? Well, this platform was developed by a Swiss company, whose main direction was tourism. A guy in love with travel and discovering new ways of self-development recognized how well Ayurveda helped.

So this company started from an idea that this ayurvedic consultation might help someone in a big way. And now there are the best ayurvedic treatment waiting for you on Alveda, because hundreds of Indian doctors joined in, to move Ayurveda forward into the world!

What else is left to say? The ayurvedic cure is based on balance.

So when you receive help you get it in a complex. By physical, psychological, and spiritual treatments. You can’t get the same kind of treatment in a clinic. There you have to visit different doctors on different days, which can be absolutely exhausting.

Conclusion

Ayurveda is not a strange spiritual thing for people who believe in magic. Oh no, it’s that deep connection to the root of the illnesses and knowledge on how to solve that core problem. If we take western medicine as an example, it’s still very young. We are yet to know about all the possible side-effects it will bring. Yes, it works, but so does Ayurveda.

Cleaning your system out of junk, solving diseases from the root, finding mental balance and clarity, this is what Alveda is about. They are the first company providing Ayurveda online consultation all over the world directly from the real doctors with ancestral linage. But don’t believe me! Try Ayurveda services yourself.