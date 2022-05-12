Unplugged Adventure: Backpacking Basics With REI Co-Op

What:

Learn how to explore the great outdoors at a whole new level with an REI expert! We’ll take the mystery out of backpacking with an overview of planning, preparation, and gear. Learn how to choose a pack, select proper clothing and footwear. Plus, we’ll give you important notes on trail etiquette and Leave No Trace principles. Whether you are a seasoned camper who wants to take the next step in traveling outdoors, or if you are new to outdoor recreation, this Unplugged Adventure will give you the essential information you need to put together a great plan. From outdoor gear to nutrition and much more, your REI Expert will provide tips and answer questions to inspire your next trip.

Who:

All are welcome to join this Unplugged Adventure. No experience necessary.

When:

Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM.

Where:

Indiangrass Preserve

31975 Hebert Road

Waller, TX 77484

Cost:

$5 registration fee.

Registration:

More information and registration here.