Katy Resident Earns Red Apple Award For Commitment to At-Risk Students 

Katy resident Jacquelyn Sollars, a first-grade Language Arts teacher at Carmichael Elementary in northwest Houston, has been honored with an Ashley Red Apple Award recognizing a standout Houston-area educator each month during the school year.

Now in her fifth year in teaching, all at Carmichael Elementary, Sollars drives an hour-long commute to the Aldine ISD Title 1 school where up to 40 percent of the students are from low-income families and considered at-risk for school achievement.

“Jacquelyn is a remarkable young woman and a teacher with a true heart of an educator,” wrote Raquel Sosa in her nomination of her daughter. “She thought this being her first job it would be experience for her to move to another school closer to home. However, over the years every class at this school has impacted her heart.”

Jacquelyn’s colleagues at the school also commented on her ability to go above and beyond for her students.

On one occasion, when a student insisted on reading while sitting under Jacquelyn’s desk, instead of a confrontation Jacquelyn sat with the child and they read together under her teacher’s desk.

“She loves her calling and honors the profession,” her mother adds.

Along with her Red Apple Award, Sollars received a $250 Ashley gift card.

“She believes every child should receive a fair, high-quality education,” says Brittany Stone, partnerships and community specialist for Ashley. “It’s an honor to recognize teachers like Ms. Sollars.”