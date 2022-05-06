Choose the Best Canadian Casino at Olexiy Ivanov’s Website Casino Zeus

The massive range of online casinos in Canada has made life more complicated for every player: finding a fair real money website has become tricky. However, there’s a solution, as Olexiy Ivanov recently launched his Casino Zeus portal in English. Here you can find ratings of both new and established brands with the juiciest bonuses and official licenses.

In addition, his work describes tips on choosing a good playground, the intricacies of the online casino banking sector, the availability of mobile versions, and the range of entertainment — all this and more can be found in thorough reviews.

Licensed Online Casinos in Canada

It’s no secret that the best online casinos in Canada only operate officially and must provide information about their licenses on their homepages. A verified brand must comply with the requirements of the laws in its own district: the Ontario Alcohol and Gaming Commission, the Nova Scotia Alcohol and Gaming Authority, the Quebec Gaming Commission, the New Brunswick Lottery, and Gaming Commission, and so on. The general Canadian regulator for internet casinos is the Kahnawake Gaming Commission (KGC).

Olexiy Ivanov: “Gambling is prohibited in the country. But the organizers of gambling managed to find loopholes in the legislation. Articles 201-206 prohibit the gambling industry, but 204 allows lotteries, horse racing, and sweepstakes.

Each province has the right to establish its own regulations, through which the opinion of the gambling business changes. In some sovereign administrative units, land-based clubs and free online casinos are easily opened using “lottery schemes.”

The Most Reliable Canadian Virtual Casinos in 2022

After a thorough check of the convenience of deposits and cashouts, game assortment, the response time of the support service, and the total security of a web casino, the specialist forms a list of good brands. For example, the latest ranking includes the following top clubs:

Top Casino Online Welcome Prize License Issued By Evospin C$600+125FS Curacao e-Gaming Golden Star 100FS Curacao e-Gaming Hell Spin C$150+100FS Malta Gaming Authority Ruby Fortune C$1,500+150FS Curacao e-Gaming Kosmonaut C$2,000+100FS Curacao e-Gaming Jackpotcity casino C$100+100FS Malta Gaming Authority

Punters should select Canadian dollars as their currency during the registration process at a trusted online casino for all transactions to be conducted in it.

Parameters to Explore When Searching for a Club

Choosing the best casino online in Canada is not that difficult if you keep in mind the quality criteria used by Olexiy Ivanov:

Security (license, use of modern data encryption protocols);

Honesty (certificates from eCOGRA or ITechLabs, use of RNG, average payout above 96%);

User-friendliness (a mobile version of the web casino, convenient interface);

Generosity (variety of rewards, VIP programme, loyalty programme);

Qualitative entertainment (many types of games from trusted developers);

The frequency of holding the interesting tournaments with the possibility to hit the jackpot;

Reputation.

Also, the specialist tests Canadian online casino support services and banking features.

Banking Service: Exploring the Popular Methods

It’s always worth talking about financial issues in more detail. To earn the title of the best online casino, a brand needs to develop its banking options so that customers from all over the world can pay by using the appropriate method.

It’s suggested that a site should offer the customer the chance to choose from the most prevalent methods. For example, Visa and MasterCard bank cards, Paysafecard prepaid cards and Neosurf vouchers, Neteller, WebMoney, and PayPal electronic wallets. Also, Canada’s online casinos should support crypto payments to keep up with the times.

Responsible Gambling: How to Avoid Addiction

Before looking into the ratings and trying to work out which is this year’s best casino online, you should be sure that the casino cooperates with GamStop, Gamblers Anonymous, BeGambleAware, and other similar organizations. Conclusion: if there are no links to the listed organizations, choose a more responsible brand to play.