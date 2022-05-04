The Best TV Units For Your Living Room Furniture

Sure a big house looks awesome from the outside, but it’s not just the size that counts. An empty house is of no use, no curtains to block the sun and no furniture to sleep on. People want comfort in their homes and they use furniture as well as many other integral parts to complete it.

But with so many different rooms each designed for a different purpose, some may get stuck in a rut.

Well no worries, a simple trick relies on the room in which you spend most of your time at home.

In the days of old classical themes, the aptly named living room was perhaps the best candidate for this question. A simple layout would include a couple of couches and one small CRT. Now, you can place a television anywhere, from bedrooms to kitchens we have seen it all. but hanging a TV on the wall just on its own makes the room feel incomplete. Not to mention it completely destroys the look of theme of the room as well.

With so many TV unit furniture designs out there, don’t make the wrong choice. Retro Designs has an enormous range of TV units and they all cater to differ.

So let us see what they got:

The White Suprilla

This 1.8m TV unit has everything that one could possibly need. The design is extremely simple and elegant. It goes incredibly well simple accents and can accommodate a large amount of themes. The construction of the White Suprilla is strong and durable. The materials that are used by Retro Designs never disappoint. The TV unit is easy to clean and maintain.

The design old specifically goes very well with almost all color pallets. The shade of white along with the textured material gives a truly mesmerizing look. Pairing it up with accents is also incredibly easy. You just have to match them with your theme and you are good to go. You cans place the TV in any position you like, mounted on the wall or placed on the TV unit.

The Retro Extendable

First off, the color of this design is truly at the top of aesthetics. It comes in Black oak, the color gives of a Smokey shade with hints of charcoal. It’s perfect for dark themes and we specially recommend to those who love black. The materials is pure oak and of the highest quality. This TV unit is has a very big wing span, so it’s best for master bedrooms or larger rooms.

Along with the TV unit the extended wingspan also gives more space for functions. You can use the sides for just about anything, from storage to housing your DVDs or books. Accents are really easy to do for this, match with the theme and choose a lighter tone for them/ the presence of accents on furniture is extremely vital. They help in making the furniture pop and put life in the theme as well.

The Metro

If you are looking for some shine in your TV unit, well do we have the shining knight for you. Meet the Metro High Gloss, it is made with the finest quality high gloss materials available on the market. The beauty of its construction is easily recognizable. A single slab of high wood on top of its own mirror image. It will blend right in with any theme and make it stand out instantly.

You can use the bottom section for any function which you deem is fit. Our recommendation is to go with light tone accents with nominal shine. Because this high gloss TV unit will be all the shine you need.

The Majeston

If you wanted a TV unit that would literally look afloat, would you believe it?

At 2.4m, one would think that’s a bit too wide. While that may be a case for other TV units, for the Majeston that is not the case. Offering the highest quality construction any floating cabinet has been made of. The Majeston sports a wide wing span that caters to its users in every way. Whether it is storage, design, aesthetics or durability, the Majeston does not disappoint. It has a sleek and simple finish and it looks like a part of every theme you could throw at it. It can carry the weight of your accents and of course your television with ease. So, either you float you TV over it or you place it on it. No matter the case the Majeston is the best floating cabinet out there.

Suprilla Gloss

Retro designs has a special treat for you, meet the Suprilla Gloss. High gloss TV units are incredibly difficult to manufacture specially at the size of which the Suprilla is built at. It is 2.4m wide and has been the architecture of beauty. Its simple and nominal design features are what the high gloss is able to bring forth more. Whichever room you put this in, it will elevate the entire look of it. The special move that the Surpilla is able to do which other TV units could lies in its open architecture. It gives you free range of choices in mounting the TV on the wall without damaging the overall theme of the room. Make sure to get accents which have a dull finish for the best look. Contrasting accents will compliment the high gloss and the themes al-together.

Tips For Buying Your TV Unit

When going to buy your TV unit, don’t get confused. Follow our tips to ease your decision.