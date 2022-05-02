Rhinoplasty is a famous facial plastic surgery procedure. This surgery can treat both functional and cosmetic problems you may have with your nose, correcting nasal shape, symmetry, and size, and/or addressing breathing issues. Rhinoplasty surgery has both benefits and risks. Your rhinoplasty doctor can guide you in detail about those risks and benefits to help you make the right decision. Disliking the appearance, shape, and size of your nose is common these days, and thousands of individuals ask about rhinoplasty to transform the looks of their nose. The most common changes that people want in their nose are listed below.

Reducing or increasing the nose size.

Altering the size or shape of the nose tip.

Altering the nostrils size.

Straightening the nose.

Flattening the nose that appears too pointed.

Erasing the bump from the nose bridge.

Though rhinoplasty surgery is very prosperous cosmetic solution, it also brings several health benefits. Let’s have a look at these benefits.

Improves emotional health

Rhinoplasty surgery helps provide emotional benefits to patients, so it’s necessary to know about them before opting for this procedure. It’s important to understand your feeling once you’re done with this surgery. Your feeling will be affected if you are too much conscious about your nose appearance. It will also effect your self-esteem and confidence. Like if you are dissatisfied with your nose looks, then your confidence and self-respect will suffer. But nothing to worry about as you will start feeling good once you have achieved your desired nose shape, symmetry, or size. An improvement in your emotional health will also enhance your professional and personal life.

Provides physical health benefits

The nose is a key element of the respiratory system, which works with the mouth to allow oxygen to reach all body parts and exhales carbon dioxide from the body. People with very small nose or nostrils, or those who have suffered from an injury or accident that has made their nose flattened, may have partially restricted breathing. This may result in severe breathing issues and inability to revel physical activities. Luckily, rhinoplasty can resolve this problem by widening the airway so that the patient can breathe easily.

Removes sinus issues

Sinus issues arise when facial bones in your upper cheeks and forehead, and around the nose becomes blocked. This blockage can build pressure that can be debilitating and painful. In some cases, bacteria will get captured inside these spaces, causing infections. Rhinoplasty makes alterations to nasal septum, which minimizes and even eliminated sinus issues.

Improves sleep

Most individuals would acknowledge that better sleep quality could provide health benefits. Regrettably, breathing issues often prohibit us from getting quality sleep. A flattened nose could block airway, causing breathing difficulties, and ultimately bad quality sleep.

Final words

While many individuals believe that rhinoplasty only provides cosmetic advantages, the positive impact it has on your emotional and physical health are now clear. If you want to know more about rhinoplasty, contact Calgary’s rhinoplasty expert near you. Rhinoplasty expert will guide you the best about its benefits and side effects, if any.