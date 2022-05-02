Young Katy Softball Team Gaining Momentum

By Terry Carter

Kalum Haack knows how to win softball games at Katy High School.

The Lady Tigers have two state championship banners hanging on the outfield fence from the team’s 2015 and 2019 championship seasons. Katy softball coach Haack built the program that won both titles, and he’s still working with current players in his unique way.

When I first saw the veteran coach this season, he was soaking in a District 19-6A contest between Seven Lakes, which had just defeated his team 2-0 in their district opener, and Tompkins. Both teams were loaded with talent and firepower, and Haack brought his own seat to take notes on the secrets that perhaps only a select few can decipher.

After Katy’s playoff win on Thursday over Elkins, Haack said, “I’ve been doing this a long time. A loss doesn’t bother me. That was a good ballgame. The Seven Lakes pitcher did a good job against us that night. They scored two runs on us without a hit, so we needed to button that up. That lit a fire under us, and the next time we played them, we dominated them.”

In retrospect, Haack found the info he needed on March 1, and his scouting efforts paid dividends. The Lady Tigers did not lose another district softball game this spring. When focused properly, Katy batters proved they hit the softball hard and score double-digit runs often. If the defense remains error-free and asserts its natural strength, the Lady Tigers could be on roll again.

But nothing can be assumed; it must be proven daily on the diamond. Youth is not an advantage nor a disadvantage until you make it so as a player.

Katy’s Lady Tigers opened their postseason action Thursday against Elkins and managed a 5-0 lead that became a 5-2 victory at home. Then Haack invested time in a “long talk,” which every coach shares with their talented team on days that seem like a struggle. Players get into hitting slumps, and nearly all teams do as well.

“I think we have a real solid ball club, but (on Thursday), if I had to pick one work to describe the way we played, it would be immature,” Haack explained. “I hope with our talk that our leaders will step up (on Friday) and it will be a different scenario.”

The difference in play was obvious on Friday evening as the Katy Lady Tigers traveled to Elkins and ended the Knights’ softball season a 17-2 drubbing to capture the bi-district playoff series. After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, Katy brought the big bats out, scoring nine runs in the second frame and seven more in the third to dominate the decisive playoff contest.

Katy now will play Cy-Fair in the area playoffs. A win there may lead to a rematch with Cinco Ranch, which defeated Travis, 3-1 and 11-4, on Thursday and Friday. After losing their starting pitcher to injury, Tompkins lost consecutive games against George Ranch and its season is over. Seven Lakes advanced in three games over Ridge Point.

Sophomore pitcher Cameryn Harrison (25) picked up the win on Thursday against Elkins. The Lady Tigers had a chance to use three pitchers in their 5-2 victory. (Photo by Terry Carter/UDPhotos)

Katy batters combined hits to drive home 22 runs in the 2-game series with Elkins, but were not playoff ready. (Photo by Terry Carter/UDPhotos)

