Can I visit Pakistan with Expired POC?

Obtaining a renewal slip from NADRA allows overseas Pakistanis with expired or missing POC to travel to Pakistan. If no renewal slip is available, they may fly to Pakistan, where they can get free landing permission by presenting a POC (expired) or “B” Form to FIA Immigration officers. POC is awarded to a foreign person who is married to a Pakistani citizen or a Pakistan national who has surrendered nationality to gain foreign nationality, or whose parents or grandparents are or were Pakistani nationals. POC holders have the same rights as NADRA Card Renewal holders, with the exception that they are not entitled to vote or apply for a Pakistani passport because they are of Pakistani origin rather than Pakistani nationality.

Who can Apply for POC:

If you are a Pakistan-origin immigrant or a foreigner with canceled nationality, you can apply for POC. Your family members are also eligible to apply for POC. According to the guidelines, the following Pakistani nationals are eligible to apply for POC:

Former Pakistani Citizens: Any person who does not now have Pakistani citizenship but has been a Pakistani citizen at some point in his or her life.

Any individual who has never been a Pakistani citizen but was born on the Indo-Pak subcontinent, was domiciled in the areas now included in Pakistan and gained the citizenship or nationality of a foreign state or country before the start of the Pakistan Citizenship Act. A person in this situation must show proof that at least one of his surviving relatives is a Pakistani citizen.

Important Note:

Pakistani individuals with dual nationality or who are just on a work or residence visa in a country other than Pakistan are not eligible for the Pakistan Origin Card (POC), however, they are eligible for the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

FAQ about POC:

What is meant by POC in NADRA?

The Pakistan Origin Card (POC) is an identity card provided to people of Pakistani descent who have given up their Pakistani citizenship. Although a POC card bearer is not a Pakistani citizen, he or she is allowed to travel and remain in Pakistan without a visa as long as the card is valid at NADRA Card Center.

To receive POC, do I need to surrender my CNIC?

Yes, you must surrender your CNIC if you are asking for a POC (Pakistan Origin Card) (Computerized National Identity Card). However, you do not need to give your CNIC for NICOP (Computerized National Identity Card)

How long is the POC card valid?

POCs are valid for 7 years from the date of issuance.

What are the Benefits of POC?