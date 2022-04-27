Advantages of Using a Kitchen Supply Store in Vancouver

Competition in the restaurant industry is always present – so is the competition amongst the kitchen supply stores in Vancouver. In order to guarantee that restaurant owners stay ahead of the game, kitchen supply stores must ensure that their products are of superior quality. As well, providing clients with products at reasonable prices is also essential. With the difficulty of keeping production and operating costs low in Vancouver, British Columbia, owners must rely on the abilities of the restaurant supply stores.

Advantages of Going with a Restaurant Supply Store in Vancouver

When it comes to a food establishment’s success, its food packaging suppliers and overall inventory play a significant role. Thanks to the rise of digital technology, the methods used to replenish inventory are also evolving at an exponential rate. As such, more and more businesses within the food industry are using third-party online retailers to meet their supply requirements.

According to recent research, 12% of restaurants have used third-party online restaurant supply dealers, and more than 40% of these restaurants utilize these dealers’ online supply services each month. These numbers are growing by the day. The increased usage in online restaurant supply stores is mainly due to a rise in restaurants’ need to find cost-effective and efficient methods to remain profitable in the competitive food service industry.

Here are some advantages to using a online kitchen supply store in Vancouver:

Becoming a More Eco-Friendly Food Establishment

When you order from a restaurant supply store like Patek Packaging, you have the option of implementing a variety of environmentally friendly packaging products at your restaurant. Not to mention, purchasing products from a local business reduces the carbon emissions which are associated with the transportation of goods. Being environmentally-conscious is a great way to appeal to potential customers- especially since more and more individuals are becoming aware of the importance of taking care of the environment.

Increased productivity

Production costs rise when resources are not correctly used in a restaurant. This is often a result of poor planning. Supply stores can help you to optimize the way you use products and ensure that you never run out of stock by helping you create a monthly delivery plan. When packaging supplies and kitchen supplies are tailored to the company’s needs, a smooth and efficient workflow is guaranteed at your business.

Increased Output

By finding a food packaging supplier who provides a variety of reasonably priced options and meets deadlines on time, your company will thrive. You will not ever have to worry about running out of packaging. This will leave you time to think about how you can further expand your business and to take it to the next level.

Cost-effective and high-quality packaging supplies

It’s time to improve your restaurant’s profitability without compromising the quality of the packaging supplies that you use. With Patek, our Vancouver-based packaging supply distributor, you can choose from a variety of different food packaging supplies. Regardless of what you choose, you can rest easy knowing that our prices are extremely competitive. It is savings like these that will help your store’s bottom line.

Implementing new technology at your place of business

With the help of advanced technology which is available nowadays, you can improve customer engagement, workers’ productivity, and the quality of your service. Bringing new technology into your store can be a difficult task, but the latest technology can save your company quite a bit of money.

Below are several ways to utilize technology to manage your restaurant supplies, keep food costs in check, and keep up with the latest consumer trends.

Improvement in inventory organization:

A store owner’s worst nightmare is to see their products and food packaging wasting away on the shelves. If your inventory isn’t moving fast enough, use technology to fix it. By managing your inventory, you can have access to all of the items you require at all times. Controlling excess stock and avoiding financial waste is possible with the right inventory management software.

With the use of technology, you can also track your inventory in real-time. This can help you to learn about the latest trends, anticipate seasonal shifts, and budget your packaging supplies. This way, you will never run out of what you need.

Use of Temperature sensors

Restaurant supply stores use handheld probes with fixed sensors to quickly and accurately check the temperature of food items and the overall temperature of their refrigeration units.

Using digitized temperature sensors and HACCP food safety logs can set your restaurant apart. You will eliminate the need for paper logs while still maintaining the accuracy of your data. You will also save time and increase productivity. As well, you can make sure that food items which are in vacuum-sealed bags and vacuum packaging are safe.

Time management and shift scheduling

Filling out employee schedules is both tedious and mentally draining. Not to mention, the time spent on scheduling staff means that store managers have less time to focus on more important aspects of the business.

Scheduling software can determine how many employees are required by analyzing historical staffing patterns. Ultimately, this can save your managers quite a bit of time and effort. With this type of technology you can also avoid hiring too many or too few people, and avoid having an overstaffed or understaffed shift. When you have decided to make the switch, make sure to purchase a scheduling software program which considers employee availability, vacation time, and any possible shift changes.

Monitoring Customer Preferences

In order to better serve your customers, you must understand their habits. Restaurants rely heavily on customer expectations and ordering patterns to succeed.

By analyzing the data that you have, you can do things such as improve your menu and determine when to staff more workers.

By analyzing customer preferences, you might come to notice that more and more individuals are opting for restaurants which utilize environmentally-friendly food packaging supplies. Now is the time to make the move towards becoming a more sustainable restaurant!

Patek Packaging – Kitchen Supply Store in Vancouver

Keep it green and eco-friendly with Patek Packaging. You can make a big difference in your marketing strategy by using our reliable and eco-friendly kitchen and restaurant supplies.