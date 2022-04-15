Dismantling Bias for Educators in Health Care Annual Spring Nursing Forum April 22; Register for Zoom Link 

The University of Houston College of Nursing, together with the Good Samaritan Foundation and March of Dimes, will explore how structural racism plays a key role in shaping care settings within the U.S. and contributes to implicit biases in patient/provider encounters.

During the online 14th Annual Spring Nursing Forum featuring Rae Chaloult, an associate director of March of Dimes, the panel will seek to understand and identify implicit bias in health care, the cognitive basis that informs bias and its impact on care settings using a multitude of examples including maternal and infant care.

“We will work to recognize one’s potential for implicit bias and apply strategies, such as the CARES Framework™ and practice cultural humility, to effectively mitigate their own implicit biases,” said Kathryn Tart, founding dean, professor and Humana Endowed Dean’s Chair in Nursing.

“Our goal as educators in health care is to recognize and establish a culture of equity as an organizational commitment, through action planning, to elevate the quality of care,” said Tart.

What: University of Houston College of Nursing 14th Annual Spring Nursing Forum, Awareness to Action: Dismantling Bias in Maternal and Infant Healthcare. MSN students will present their Evidence-Based scholarship.

Who: University of Houston College of Nursing, Rae Chaloult, an associate director of March of Dimes, Sigma Phi Chi Chapter, Good Samaritan Foundation, Nurseify and Amedco.

When: Friday, April 22 at 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.