DVDs digital video discs invented in1995 are used for data storage and so many other purposes. It is beneficial in playing recorded videos and pictures and you can enjoy the above things at any place as DVDs are easily portable.

Selling of DVDs to pawnshops;

Selling of used DVDs has become easy. Pawn shops readily accept them, offer proper prices and provide cash at your location. Online pawn shops have also made the selling process easier due to having a vast variety of sellers. Pawn shops in different areas are favorable for all of us. As a pawn shop near me will decrease my worries associated with the selling of old items. Particularly whenever there is a need of selling costly jewelry then a jewellery pawn shop near me will be helpful for me.

5-Best places to sell used DVDs for cash;

A large number of platforms have been established online to guide us in the selling process. There is a list of such places where you can sell DVDs and other old product

1-Declutter;

Declutter is a reliable place where you can sell old items such as phones, tablets, DVDs, etc. because they offer a high price as compared to other sites, and the payment process is convenient. Their policies regarded to quality are strict and they don’t accept poor-quality items. Deal can not be canceled when you have submitted an item and have begun shipping.

For selling DVDs here you enter a barcode of it and buyers will immediately send you offers. After accepting an offer you print out the shipping label. You get cash the next day fast by Pay Pal or in the shape of a check.

2-e-Bay;

e-Bay is a proper place where you can get rid of used items. You can sell here items separately or in a bundle. Good thing is that you can sell the bundle of DVDs using only one listing instead of more posts. It is free to list your stuff here but in case of selling e-Bay takes 10% of the final price.

Before selling DVD here you set up an e-Bay account and post a listing with some images. After finalizing the offer payment is given by PayPal, credit card.

3-Sell DVDs online;

This service can be utilized to make money on selling old DVDs. Their top benefit is free shipping and they specialize in DVDs but you can also sell CDs, video games, Blu-Ray, etc. DVDs should be in proper condition, free of any damage, and have packaging. They have no mobile app so you get access to their website for posting pictures of products.

You get offers from buyers after uploading photos and descriptions. In case of agreement on the rate then there is a need for shipping. Cash will be sent within 3 days after receiving DVDs quickly.

4-Bonavandi;

We attain more cash on selling old DVDs here as compared to other sites. They have a price comparison app that enables us to have the look at up to 20 firms regarding price. You can’t sell here directly and you will have to use a barcode scanner in the app to scan the item. Bonavandi is truly profitable if you have a collection of items they give top-rate prices for each item.

After entering the barcode of DVDs you will get offers from at least 30 sites. In the case of accepting an offer, a cash delivery option is chosen for completion of the process.

5-Amazon;

Amazon is considered for selling if the item is in improper condition or has low quality. You will pay a monthly seller fee and they will put a part of the sale price. You get access to the Amazon app and enter the barcode of DVDs with the working condition and also enter an address for shipping. They will compare various offers of sites and will inform you about the best one in a few seconds. Cash will be given to you after receiving the item and you will not have to wait a lot.

In short, DVDs can be sold to any website for cash according to their condition.