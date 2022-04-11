Buying radiology equipment can be quite a daunting task because of the amount of money you’ll have to spend, and the time you’ll have to invest in it. Finding quality radiologic equipment for sale is another task that few managed to find. Suppose you are planning or are looking for new radiology equipment. In this article will discuss Factors to consider when buying new and used radiology equipment.

The Manufacturers Reputation

When you buy new and used radiology equipment, from Amber Diagnostics used and refurbished medical equipment reputation is a factor that you should always consider. This will help you find the best radiology equipment and manufacturers. In this case, you should look for the manufacturer’s reputation on their website. You can also ask other people who have bought radiology equipment from the same manufacturer. A company’s reputation can be determined by the number of products they have sold in the past.

You should also ensure that a particular manufacturer has been selling its products for a long time. Some companies are known to sell their products for a few months and then disappear after selling these products. You can determine if a particular manufacturer has been around for a long time by checking its website to see when it was created. If it was created recently, it might not be reliable since many new companies in this industry.

Cost

The cost could be the most critical factor when it comes to buying radiology equipment, whether new or used. new equipment is often expensive, and many medical facilities cannot afford several pieces of equipment at once. Medical imaging equipment can help a medical facility save money on expensive purchases. A medical facility looking to buy used or new equipment must consider the overall cost of the machine depending on their needs. The cost of a piece of equipment is not just the upfront price but also other associated costs such as maintenance, repairs, training, and more. The amount that a facility is willing to pay should be compared to the services provided by their current machines to get an idea of what they need before making a purchase decision.

Certifications and Warranty

When it comes to buying radiology equipment, there are several factors you have to consider. You not only need to consider the price of the machine but also the warranty and certifications. You should consider both the manufacturer’s warranty and the dealer’s service from Amber Diagnostics used and refurbished medical equipment and contract when purchasing new radiology equipment. The manufacturer’s warranty is often limited and does not cover all machine parts, especially those that wear out or break. The dealer’s service contract covers all parts of a machine, including labor and freight costs for shipping any replacement parts. The cost of a service contract varies from company to company, so you should shop around before deciding.

Specialized Features Offered By Equipment

Each model of radiology equipment will offer some features that make it unique. While some features may seem like a good idea at first glance, they may not be as valuable as other features offered by other models. The features available on each model can also vary considerably between brands, so be sure to look at more than one brand before deciding. The best way to find out what features each model offers is to ask a representative of the company selling the equipment. They should be able to answer any questions you have about the different models available and help you choose one that offers all of the features you need for your business or medical practice.

Technical Specifications of Radiology Equipment

Technical specifications of radiology equipment will vary depending on the type of machine or device. Some technical specifications to consider include:

Field Strength: Indicates the strength of the magnetic field produced by an MRI machine. The higher the field strength, the better the image quality. Higher field strength also allows shorter scan times and more flexibility in imaging protocols and patient comfort.

Gradient Strength: Produced by gradient coils in an MRI machine and measured in tesla per meter (T/m), it provides a precise locator for specific anatomical areas.

Coil Types: Coils are designed to capture high-quality images in specific body regions (head and neck, spine, shoulders, knees, etc.). A full-body coil is also available, which provides whole-body coverage.

Platform Size: This affects the size of patients an MRI machine can accommodate. Wider bore sizes allow for a larger scan space and weight capacity. When choosing a platform size, the main factor is the patient population. Machines with larger platforms are intended for bariatric patients or those that need more room to feel comfortable during scans.

Installation and Training Requirements of the Provider

One of the most important factors to consider when buying new or used radiology equipment is whether your provider offers adequate installation and training requirements. Ensure that your provider has a well-established process for installing new equipment and training staff on using it properly. Your provider should also be able to offer routine maintenance services for your equipment. This will ensure that you can get your equipment up and running as quickly as possible, that you are comfortable using it, and that it stays in proper working order over time.

Service, Maintenance and Repair Plans for Radiology Equipment

When considering the purchase of new and used radiology equipment, you should explore the availability of service and maintenance programs both from the manufacturer and the third party. Most manufacturers offer service plans that provide maintenance and repair services for a fixed term or number of hours on the system. These plans cost extra but can be worth it if they help you avoid unscheduled downtime and costly repairs. Service agreements also help ensure fast turnaround times – often on a next-day basis – for parts needed to keep your system running smoothly. In addition, many manufacturers have dedicated field service teams available to help with installations, upgrades, or repairs.

Remanufactured Radiology Equipment

Remanufactured radiology equipment from Amber Diagnostics is an excellent option for getting the best value for their budget. Remanufacturing equipment is an alternative to buying new or used equipment that benefits you both: new technology and a lower price. When remanufacturing radiology equipment, original parts are replaced with newer, more efficient ones to ensure reliability and extended life. Although some parts may be removed and re-used, others are entirely replaced with new parts. Some may even feature entirely new electrical systems. The result is refurbished equipment functioning as close to new as possible at a fraction of the cost.

As a healthcare provider, you need to make sure that you purchase the right equipment for your hospital. To help you in this regard, here are some factors you should consider when buying new and used radiology equipment. The foremost consideration for the purchase is how much the equipment will cost and whether or not you can obtain funding from a nonprofit organization or grants.