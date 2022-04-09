Sports Notebook: Soccer Requires Tenacity, Fire To Win

By Terry Carter

Physical skills and training the mind and body to perform brilliantly under pressure are keys to moderate success. But they are less than half of the geometry equation that requires fanatical self-belief in your ability to overcome any obstacle.

This core mindset of an athlete is not impacted in class nor taught by coaches. Yet that subconscious champion’s belief of “I can accomplish and overcome all challenges here and now” affects the outcome of nearly all of our efforts, regardless of opponent.

It is a belief you either uncover in your heart and soul through battling failure, adversity, injustice over years. Or you absorb it naturally as a love-based energy that radiates from within and impacts everyone you compete with and against. The latter typically is passed down from parent to child and demonstrated daily as a way of life, an inner strength you possess.