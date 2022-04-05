Take the online marketplace by storm by following our guide to creating an e-commerce store in San Antonio, Texas! As shoppers continue to buy more of the things they need on the internet, tens of millions of merchants have migrated online to meet demand. Discover how you can build the next big online retailing company with our step-by-step guide to building an e-commerce shop.

Step #1 — Choose your company name and domain name

Decide on a company name early in the business formation process so you can use that name on applications and other forms. As you think of new names, check their availability on web hosting sites. Some of the most popular web hosting sites include:

Google Domains

GoDaddy

Bluehost

GreenGeeks

HostGator

If you discover that someone has already claimed your preferred domain name, consider altering it or choosing a different company name altogether. You can always change your company name later; however, it will require significant time and money to rebrand. The company name that you finally settle on should be:

Positive

Memorable

Relevant

Unambiguous

Trademark-able

Step #2 — Sign up for a business bank account that benefits you

Many people don’t know the difference in banking services offered by different types of banks. It can be confusing to know which bank offers what you need. The business bank category has its own set of characteristics that separate it from traditional banks. For example, checking or savings accounts are often limited in number and charge more when they are frequently accessed. A business bank may offer more lending options to potential customers, making them a popular choice for entrepreneurs looking for funding for their startup company.

Choosing the right bank for your business is an important decision that will affect your company’s bottom line. The best way to do this is to evaluate what features are most important to you and then pinpoint where they overlap. Cashback, for example, might be an attractive offer if you’re open to changing accounts, especially if you put a lot of business expenses on your debit card. What you need is a bank that offers both cashback and the other services that are the most valuable to your business. You can consider options such as Nearside which make it easy to sign up online, offer cashback and doesn’t cost anything to sign up for.

Step #3 — Select an e-commerce platform

Choose an e-commerce platform to build your company website around. Smart owners decide on their e-commerce platforms first to ensure optimal capability for their company websites. Some of the best e-commerce platforms include:

Squarespace — Ideal for online brochures and portfolios

WooCommerce — High-quality WordPress plug-in

3dcart — One of the most affordable e-commerce platforms

Weebly — Easy-to-use website builder

Magento — Versatile e-commerce solution

WordPress — The most well-known website builder

BigCommerce — Offers the most included features

Shopify — The most complete e-commerce option

Wix — Free solution for hobby websites

The e-commerce platform that you choose will determine the future of your startup. Some of the questions that you may wish to ask yourself include:

How big do I want to grow my business?

Will this platform accommodate significant growth?

What kind of tech support do I want?

How many plug-ins will I need?

What are the short-term and long-term costs?

Step #4 — Build an e-commerce website

Hook your customers with a dazzling company website that motivates them to act. Whether you choose to build your own website or hire a web design company for a custom site, you’ll need to impact the minds of visitors within seconds. Some of the things you will need to create your new website include:

Logo and other branding materials

Product photos and descriptions

Homepage content

Customer service page

Company history

Contact page information

Site map

Aside from descriptions and photos, you might want to include other information for your products and services. If you have a lot of listings, you may also need:

Videos

SKUs

Pricing

Specifications

Inventory

Step #5 — Choose a payment processor and shipping option

Select a secure payment processor so you can start collecting money and setting aside taxes! If you already have an existing business and wish to use your current merchant account and payment gateway, you can do that. Otherwise, you will need to choose a third-party payment processor unless you select an e-commerce platform with a built-in payment system.

Some of the most popular payment system plug-ins include:

Square

PayPal

Stripe

WooCommerce

Authorize.Net

Simplify your order fulfillment processes by integrating the best shipping software with your company website. If you choose Shopify, WooCommerce, or BigCommerce as your e-commerce platform, shipping support comes included. Otherwise, you will need to find the best shipping app for your website, which could cost you a small monthly fee.

Startup businesses need shipping integration because it automatically:

Selects the shipping company

Chooses the shipping method

Prints labels

Provides tracking

Once you have your company website set up, you can test it a few times before the official launch.

Step #6 — Launch your new e-commerce website

On Launch Day, you want everything to run smoothly. To increase the chances of a successful launch, you should execute a few test purchases. Your payment processor should offer a mode in which you can test a purchase. These tests check the functionality of your payment system without charging your credit card or debit card.

Consider testing the purchase of different products and services at least a few times. Once you feel satisfied that your payment processor will work, your e-commerce website will be ready for launch. It will take at least a few weeks before Google web crawlers find, analyze, and index your website. In the meantime, you may wish to pay for advertising rather than rely on organic traffic.

Step #7 — Market your products and services

Now that you have finished all the hard work required to start a new e-commerce business, you cannot just sit there and expect everything to happen all by itself. You need to put your company out there. Thankfully, marketing your business today proves easier than ever. You will encounter no shortage of apps, tools, and techniques to put your logo in front of consumers’ eyes.

While your homepage, product pages, and search engine optimization will serve as the backbone of your future marketing campaigns, you will need to actively target customers online. Some of the ways that you can reach your key demographics include paying for:

Google Ads to place your website at the top of search engine results pages

Ads on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and other social media platforms

Qualified leads to add to your email list for an email blast

Step #8 — Profit

You might find yourself waiting for a year or more before your company starts to turn a profit. Indeed, many of the most valued public companies do not turn a profit for years because all revenue gets reinvested back into the business. In the meantime, you can discover a bunch of ways to save your company money.