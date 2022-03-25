Dab Pens (aka Wax Pens) – Everything You Need To Know

What are dab pens, wax pens, and weed pens, as they are also known? Are you missing something? Should I use a dab pen? Read on and discover

What are dabs?

Before we get into dab pens and what they are, we should first define what the term dab means.

Dab, or wax as it is sometimes called, is a solid cannabis concentrate sold in dispensaries in almost 420 states. As with weed strains, there are countless options for dabs, from the super-strong stuff to the milder stuff.

You can get high CBD Vapes hits, but most hits contain high-concentration THC – THC, which gets you high (and occasionally too much). Therefore, it is always wise to operate with caution when it comes to dabs.

The wax that makes up the brushstrokes comes in various formats, predominantly defined by its texture and consistency. These are the most common types:

Shatter: This touch type is challenging to play.

Crumble – This type of dab is softer than breaking and is easy to crumble.

Budder – This type of dab is very sticky and generally thick when handled

You’ll want to stick around to snap and crumble when vaping dabs, given the above definitions. Budder dab types will still vaporize well, though they can (and do) create a lot more mess than just breaking and falling apart.

What is a Dab Pen?

You’ll need a dedicated pen; think of a vape pen, only here the vape juice is replaced with a tap. A pen is a pen-style vaporizer with the features of a wax atomizer for vaporizing dabs and wax concentrates. As with standard vape pens, it has different heating methods, from ceramic coils to heating coils.

The Kandypens glass is also known as the best dab pen n. #1 you can buy right now. It’s expensive at $134 but comes with a massive 900mAh battery for best-in-class battery performance, a pure quartz atomizer, and four temperature controls. If you’re looking for a wax pen, this is the Tesla of space!

If you want great flavor, it’s best to use a ceramic coils pen; it is softer to the touch and creates a more flavorful vapor. A cheaper heating coil style pen would be fine if you want a quick, dense hit and aren’t too bothered by the flavor.

Although the most common ones (eG0 style dab pens) come with 510 thread batteries, most dab pens are not bigger than a standard vape-style device, making them portable.

How to vape wax with a Dab Pen

I could try to explain in words how to vape wax (or dabs) with a vape pen, but that would not be very clear.

For this reason, watch the video on how to vape wax with a pen for a full breakdown.

Vape Pen for Wax Pros: Why They’re Good

Lots of options – You can buy a wide range of wax pens and dab pens online. Almost all modern wax vape pens are all-in-one devices, so they do not require handling; add the touch, screw it in and take a hit. Simple truth?

Flavor: In the past, to apply wax or a dab, you had to use things like a blowtorch. With a dab pen, you just have to charge up a bit, turn on the device, and take a hit. Discreet: Dab pens are designed to be careful, so you can use them wherever you want.

Dab Pen Cons: Things to Consider

The only real downside to dab and wax pens, in general, is battery life. You will always be limited to battery life. You can avoid this by carrying a charging pad in your backpack like I do when going to festivals. You can recharge the dab pen during the day. Other than that, a dab pen is an excellent piece of tech.

However, you will need to do a basic level of maintenance, which involves the regular cleaning of the camera to keep things running smoothly. You need basic cleaning and maintenance. As long as you clean the dab pen once a week, you shouldn’t have any issues with the device’s longevity over 12-24 months.

Ending

You will be able to get a lot of different types of dabs, waxes, and concentrates. To properly vape dabs or polish, you will need a good pen(this is the one I currently use).

Dab pens are pretty simple to use and maintain in terms of ease of use. They are cheaper than a dab rig and much more convenient and valuable.