10 Moving Hacks For A Faster, Easier, And Less Stressful Move

It doesn’t matter if you are an experienced mover or packing up your belongings for the first time in your life. Moving to a new home can be a stressful experience no matter how many times you have done this before.

If you are preparing for your move to California, keep reading to find out ten moving hacks for a faster, easier, and less stressful move.

Trust us! As professional packers and movers, we know what it takes to make the process of moving flow seamlessly and stress-free.

Get Ready

1.Find A Professional, Reliable, and Experienced Mover

It might be tempting to decide to DIY your move to save some money when considering your options. However, most of our frustrated clients come to us after discovering that a DIY move actually costs far more than hiring an experienced moving company. When you are moving everything by yourself, you have to consider the costs of moving insurance, renting the truck, gas (if you are driving across the border to California), and hired labor if you need help loading and unloading the truck. Not to mention the cost to your sanity, should you opt for a DIY version.

So, it is ideal to find a professional, reliable and experienced mover and leave everything in their expert hands. However, do not simply assume you will immediately find what you are looking for. So start looking early to ensure that you find the best company for the lowest price and that the company is available to help on your moving days.

Source Supplies

Save yourself some money and source for boxes, bubble wrap, and other packing essentials from various places and have them ready when the time comes. The cost of boxes can add up if you buy them all. Instead, visit your local grocery shop and ask if there are any boxes they no longer need. If you can, use bed linen, towels, and t-shirts in place of bubble wrap. Having everything well ahead of time will save you from frantically running to the last minute to buy packing supplies, thus spending money that you could have otherwise saved.

3.Get Rid Of Clutter

Think twice before throwing everything in a box. Do you really need to keep all these out-of-fashion clothes? What about kitchen appliances you hardly ever use? Or those Xmas decorations you really dislike?

There is no point in wasting money and storage space in packing items you no longer use. Why don’t you organize a yard sale instead? This way, you are also getting rid of clutter and earning money that you can put towards moving.

Set

4.Pack Smart

Be smart and pack smart. Use smaller boxes for heavy items like books. There is no point in filling up big boxes with books (sore muscles and lower back are never a good deal when you are moving). Instead, use bigger boxes for lighter items like clothes and bedlinen. Try to use up all your space and use more oversized items for nesting smaller ones. This can be particularly helpful when you are packing up your kitchen. For example, a jar may hold your cutlery, a cooking pot, your fruit plates, etc.

5.Keep A Log and Label Boxes

Do not haphazardly roam around the house and throw things in the boxes when you are packing. Instead, be strategic and tactical in your packing. Do each room in sequence and only move on to the next once the room is finished.

Make sure you label each of your boxes as “kitchen,” “bathroom,” “living room,” etc. This way, you will know exactly where to unload each package in your new home and where to unpack it.

Want to kick this organization thing up a notch? Number each box and keep a log, with the items in each one. For instance, your kitchen log could read: “Kitchen, 1. Frying pans, pots, cutlery,” etc. That way, you not only know where to unload each box but also which one to unpack first.

Logging also comes in handy when looking for that specific item. Again, no need to open everything up; just go and check your log, and voila! Problem solved.

Leave Only The Essentials Out

When you are packing, leave only the bare essentials out. For example, in the days before the move, leave a few clothes, your toiletries and only one set of plates, glass, etc.

Do not fall into the trap of thinking, “But what if I need this item? I will leave it outside just in case” because you will have a bunch of items lying around that you won’t know where to put when the moving day comes.

Use Up All The Edibles

This one is a biggie. In the weeks leading up to your move, make sure that you cut back on your grocery shopping. Use up all the food you have in the house. There is no point in paying to move spaghetti, sugar, flour, and whatnot from one state to another. So be smart and run an inventory on your pantry and fridge. Make a meal planner and ensure that everything – or at least as much as you can – is used up.

Go

8.Have Everything Ready On the Day Before The Move

Do not wait until the last minute to put tape around these boxes. Have everything ready to be loaded on the truck on the day before the move.

9.Have A Small Bag With Everything You Need For Your First Night

Nothing can be more irritating than finally reaching your new home, exhausted and drained, and having to look through your boxes for your PJs and toothbrush. Even if you are a planning queen and king and have everything neatly cataloged, do you have the energy to find that box labeled “bathroom #2”?

So keep a small bag with your essentials for the first night. Add a couple of snacks and a bottle of water in there as well. Sure, you can order take-out on your first night, but we are willing to bet that all you will want to do is crawl up in bed and rest.

Organize Your Unpacking Timeline

Do not panic. Not everything has to be unpacked immediately. Instead, give yourself a day to recuperate and organize your unpacking timeline. On day one, unpack the kitchen, day two, the bathroom, and so on. Make sure you have realistic expectations of what you can accomplish; otherwise, you will stress yourself for no reason.

We understand that moving to a new home can be a daunting task. However, you can follow several hacks to make it easier, faster, and less stressful. There are even suggestions on the best time to move, which you can read about in this article.

With years of experience, we have helped hundreds of satisfied clients move to their forever homes in California. We always suggest they follow these hacks to make the move to a new home the smoother one ever. What about you? Will you take up on our tips?