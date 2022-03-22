Friday, April 22, 6 p.m. central, online

Join other Christians to celebrate Earth Day by participating in a streamed pre-recorded creation-focused worship service. Listen to the wisdom, song, and stories from our fellow Creatures, human and non-human. The Rev. Dr. Carmelo Santos will share the message of the day. This 45-minute worship service is in English with full Spanish translation, and does not include communion. Observe Earth Day by praising the Creator and giving thanks for God’s good creation in worship on April 22! Register to participate at www.eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/creation-focused-worship-for-earth-day-tickets-301138712997?aff=ebdssbdestsearch . Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.