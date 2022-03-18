5 Fun Casino Night Ideas to Entertain Your Guests

Traditionally, casinos were viewed as gambling dens where all the vices in society were practiced. However, in the last century, the best online pokies Australia at casinos have transitioned to become one of the largest income earners in the hospitality industry. Due to adequate legislation of the industry by world governments, casinos have shed the negative tags of the past and are now a darling of the masses. Over 4 billion people globally are involved in casino activities at least once a year. The USA and Macau have the highest number of casino-goers, with more than 25% of their population being avid gamblers.

Nowadays, everyone craves a good casino experience. However, since not all people have access to casinos, there has been an increase in the need to bring casinos to people. What am I trying to say? Today many people try to recreate the brick-and-mortar casino encounters at their homes. This article will explain five fun casino night ideas to entertain your guests. So, would you like to know what to do for your friends to have maximum enjoyment when you invite them to your next casino night? Keep reading through and find out.

Engage Legit Dealers

For the ultimate casino night experience, a good host should hire real certified dealers to oversee the games. Professional dealers go a long way in ensuring your guests have an exemplary time as they have in-depth knowledge of game rules and procedures. Currently, certified casino dealers for hire have online resumes and can be found with search engines. Additionally, some entertainment outfits, such as Gaming DJs, have real dealers on their payroll and can be contacted to lease them out. Finally, one can always get dealers for their individual or corporate casino nights at a pocket-friendly price depending on location.

When hosting casino nights, it is always advised to plan early and operate with an affordable budget. In case the budget fails to cover a dealer’s expense, one should get some of the invitees good at the games being offered to act as dealers. These ‘dealers’ should engage the participants in the games’ terms of engagement. And since a casino night is all about fun, you are bound to have an endless stream of volunteers. However, having attendees play the role of dealers seems like a financially sound option; hiring certified dealers is the way to go if guests are to be thoroughly entertained.

Provide Numerous Casino Games

A wide array of games should be availed to entertain guests to get the best out of casino nights. To achieve this, the host must consider the number of guests invited and choose the appropriate games to be played at the event. For instance, a corporate event of about 180 people should have at least five types of games being played. It is important to note that the games provided should be simple and easy to understand for guests to have the utmost fun. Intricate games tend to have complicated rules of engagement that remove the excitement experienced at casino nights.

Some of the games recommended for casino nights are roulette, poker, craps, baccarat, and blackjack. The key to enjoying these games at casino nights is the host’s understanding of their guests, considering their number. For example, a small crowd of about 10 people should play craps, as it is fast-paced, noisy and highly engaging. However, with a more formal setting requiring minimal noise, poker with real dealers is highly recommended to entertain guests.

Hire Gaming Apparatus

Hosting a casino night is way more complicated than having a poker night at your place with loved ones. The ideal casino night experience can’t be achieved by setting up a few card tables and hoping for the best. Additional gaming options are required to ensure guests have the best time of their lives. A host should rent genuine casino gaming equipment for the night to achieve this. Authentic casino equipment creates a surreal environment and makes a casino night seem like the real deal. This goes a long way in making sure guests enjoy the night to the fullest.

Hiring casino equipment is an easy process, as some casinos have extra tables for hire. In addition to casinos, shops have sprung up globally for the sole purpose of renting gaming casino paraphernalia. Depending on one’s budget, a casino night host is always spoilt for choice when renting equipment. The cheapest casino tables for rent are poker and blackjack. Although craps tables and roulette wheels are a bit expensive, they can have room for over 10 players compared to the room of eight offered by poker tables.

Have a Colorful Theme

A casino night is a special kind of party, and what better way for guests to have fun than having a colorful-themed party? Since all casinos are about glamour and colorful themes, a host should ensure their casino night has that same experience. To achieve this, a host should be aware of how physical casinos decorate their premises and emulate them to give guests that authentic casino feels. Some of the aspects used in the making of a colorful casino night include but are not limited to:

Decorating the casino night venue with fun party items such as casino balloons;

Having oversized 3D casino props such as dice and poker chips on the venue;

Having a red carpet on the casino night venue;

Decorating the venue walls with money buntings;

Placing a casino-related prop at the Centre of the casino night venue;

Choosing a dress code for all guests.

Raise Some Funds while You are at It

One great feature of casino nights is that they can help one fundraise, whether for a local charity or one of those globe-saving noble causes. One may think that it may be unwise to have a fundraiser at a casino night, as guests are there to enjoy only. This is very far from the truth; people love giving, especially when having fun. To make this possible, hosts can sell entry tickets to the venue. Additionally, attendees can buy playing chips at the casino night venue without the option of cashing out at cages at the end of the event. Many people find this thrilling as they compete all through the event to give their best for whichever cause the host is fundraising for. In some cases, a host can provide winning guests with prizes to spice up their playing, enhancing their entertainment.

Take Away

Casino nights are an ideal way of spending one’s quality time. People hosting such events should consider all the above-mentioned ideas to ensure guests remain entertained. Besides the ideas discussed, hosts should also provide food and drinks to their guests. Most importantly, one should invite the right people for the occasion.