Help Shape the Future of The Heritage Society with Community Interest Survey 

The public is invited to make suggestions for Houston’s historic organization and its offerings

Houston’s history museum invites the public to share activity preferences that will help The Heritage Society plan according to Houston’s needs. The survey is in progress until Thursday, March 31 and offers opportunities to win prizes for participating.

“We want tell Houston’s stories in ways that will intrigue the public to visit our museum complex,” The Heritage Society’s executive director, Alison Bell says. “We want all of Houston to participate even if they have never visited us or Sam Houston Park in Downtown.”

The Heritage Society has begun strategic planning sessions built around showcasing Houston’s historic structures and Houston’s broad array of cultures. Their committee recognized the need to represent and tell the historic stories of Houston’s residents in addition to places.

“What’s more important than knowing where you live is knowing where your neighbors came from because ultimately, we get a better understanding of who Houstonians are and what our diverse city likes to do in their free time,” says Bell. Bell says the board hopes to learn who wants to discover Houston history and what excitement and they can add to quality programming.

“We came across the opportunity to promote community engagement through partnering with our coach, from the Texas Association of Museum, Nöel Harris,” The Heritage Society’s executive board president, Minnette Boesel says. “In addition, we are also working with the Summerlee Foundation to execute the survey project beyond the data collection.”