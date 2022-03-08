Horse racing is more than just people betting on a bunch of horses, it is more than just the horses names, type of race and the basics of handicapping. Horse racing is an age-old sport, with much history behind it.

Time to find out 10 fascinating facts about horse racing!

Thoroughbred’s Start Their Career At 2 Years Old!

Most thoroughbred horses will begin their career at two years old. Most top horses will only content as two or three-year-olds before hanging up the bridle and becoming a breeding horse.

Although, some will continue until later in life.

Thoroughbred Horses All Have The Same Birthday

Even though they are not all born on the same day, all thoroughbreds have the same birthday. This makes it easier to track a horse’s age, as many races will have age limits.

Most breeders will try to breed, so their foals are born as close to the date as possible.

The Sport Is Thousands Of Years Old

This sport actually dates back to 4500 BC when tribesmen in Central Asia who are credited to have domesticated horses, raced their horses for fun. Later on Greeks, Egyptians and Romans started using chariots for horse racing, and the rest as we know… is history.

Betting Is The Key To Its Success

The biggest reason horse racing is so successful is the betting. It is also why it is one of the most popular sports in the world today, it has been bet on since the Greeks and Romans were doing it. You just know Julius Cesar was betting on his favorite horse!

It Is The 2nd Top Sport In The UK

In the UK horse racing is the 2nd most loved sport behind Soccer. It gets the 2nd highest number of spectators, with over 6,000,000 attendees going to races every year!

It Is Big Business In the US Too!

In the US it is the longest-running sport, and it is also a multi-billion dollar industry too. If you wanted to go to one of the biggest races it would cost you hundreds, and it is no surprise!

It Is The ‘Sport Of Kings’

Racing has long been known as the ‘Sport of Kings’ since King James I took a deep interest in it. It was this King who established Newmarket as racing horses began in the town.

Flat Racing Yields Big Prize Money!

Flat racing can bring an average price of £17,744.28 in the UK, in the US it can be even more. At the Kentucky Derby you could get $186,000 for first place!

Original Race Horses Were Bred For War

The horses that sired thoroughbred racing arrived in the UK in the 17th and 18th century but had been bred for war originally. They were very fast and powerful war horses that sired the thoroughbred racers of today.

Being A Jockey Is Not Easy

Getting a chance to be a jockey is hard, and it is no easy feat either, there are so many restrictions and tests, it is a hard career to get into!