Top 3 Sony TV Dramas 2022 Review

SET has been one of India’s utmost famous TV channels, having introduced many iconic shows such as CID, Aahat, Indian Idol, Boogie Woogie, Crime Patrol and Beyhadh. This channel was inaugurated in October 1996 which began airing many dramatic and reality TV shows. It also began airing all Disney Channel shows and Disney movies before 2003, and it also launched popular CID and Crime Patrol. In 2006 Sony made an alteration of the popular show Big Brother, Bigg Boss.

It also made a modification of American shows Fear Factor, Fear Factor India but all these shows were gone to Colors TV. In 2011 Sony altered its logo to green color. In 2017 Sony altered its logo to purple color. Here are top 3 dramas of Sony TV as follows:

· Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 proposes the similar feel and tale of the old Season. The tale centers about Ram and Priya, two poles apart characters. Ram and Priya have left expectations that love will come to their lives. Ram believes he is meant to live a quiet life. Similarly, Priya also believes that love isn’t built for her. Priya is resolute, just like Ram.

Their similarity is that they both can do everything for their families. Ram and Priya married in an arranged marriage according to the desires of their families. Love comes to their lives and connects them into an everlasting relationship. The wide story set-up and portrayals of Ram and Priya are superbly done.

Review

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, the cult idea which portrays the love story of two mature middle-aged persons, is back with a new leading couple on Sony TV. Dialogues in the drama increase its value, specifically the ones which appear of the broken hearts of Ram and Priya. The pace of the show has been very great. A lot of twists have happened in the week ahead. The best thing is that the directors have succeeded in clearly portraying the pain that Ram and Priya go through as singles. The parallel tracks have been totally attractive and fascinating.

· Punyashlok Ahilyabai

Punyashlok Ahilyabai is a tale about a beautiful bond between a father-in-law who ruins patriarchal laws for his daughter-in-law. This is based on the life of one of the most legendary women in Indian history- Ahilyabai Holkar. Punyashlok Ahilyabai is a TV serial which tells the real-life encouraging and adventurous story of Ahilyabai Holkar on Indian TV for the first time.

A period serial based in the 18th century, the show’s basic lies in bringing forth the tale of a woman, previous to her time, who was interminably endorsed by her father-in-law. At a time when societal laws and patriarchy imposed lives, education was a prohibition for women, who were deprived of voice and rights. In those times, Ahilyabai stood out as an ideal and unique example that a person becomes legend not by gender or birth, but by actions.

Review

Famous child actress Aditi Jaltare performs the lead role of the iconic Ahilyabai Holkar’s younger version. We are influenced by the performance of Aditi. She introduces the fighter’s courage with élan. What further influenced us is the look and essence of the visuals- spectacular, magnificent and unlike everything watched on Indian TV before. Right from the settings, to the outfits, to the introduction, the show has grabbed viewers’ attention like never before. The drama is a visual charm and has much more going for it. The serial will get good word of mouth for the way the tale is being proceeded.

· Kaamna

Kaamna drama is an Indian TV serial. Abhishek Rawat, who is the main character of the show, likes to live calmly while on the other hand Chandni Sharma playing the character of his wife thinks that if you have money, you can purchase everything in the world. Anyhow it is respect or honor or delight or calm. Both of them are linked with middle-class families. She thinks that there is nothing in the world that you cannot purchase with money. The drama basically centers around a middle-class couple ‘Manav’ and ‘Akanksha’ with distinct ideologies.

Review

Kaamna is one such drama, which portrays the truth of every Indian family, specifically when it comes to selecting one between middle-class ethics and desires. Is it easy to maintain the right balance between middle class ethics and never-ending aspirations? This difficulty of the middle class, in which many dreams are confined due to the high and low of the society, is well portrayed by Sony TV’s show Kaamna, a face-to-face encounter of aspirations and rules.