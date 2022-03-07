Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash

As a social media manager, you often encounter many restrictions put in place by social media platforms. In this article, you will learn what restrictions social media platforms put in place, what a social media proxy is and why you should use them. Without further ado, let’s get started.

Social Media Restrictions | What Are They?

Nowadays, popular social media platforms place heavy restrictions on logins, account creation, posts, stories, third-party applications, and many more. This is to minimize and prevent fraud or scams. However, these restrictions can be damaging to the social media team. For example, if you have a remote team, it would be complicated to access one social media account from different places at the same time. This would usually lead to the social media platform either logging you out or locking your account until you verify it. Sometimes, creating multiple accounts is forbidden, and this can be a big problem for companies that rely on multiple accounts to maximize their reach.

Overall, social media restrictions can be damaging to a company’s efficiency and hinder its success. To overcome this, you will need to use a social media proxy, which you’ll learn about next.

What Are Social Media Proxies?

Social Media Proxies act as a buffer between your connection to the internet. In other words, when you connect to the internet using a social media proxy, you get to conceal your real IP address. Therefore, the website you’re accessing doesn’t get to find out your real IP address but instead sees a fake IP address from the social media proxy.

They essentially act as the intermediary on your connection. This is great for several reasons, as you will see next.

Why Should You Use Social Media Proxies?

First, if you want to create bots for your social media accounts that automate certain actions such as following, unfollowing, commenting, posting at specific times, etc., you will want to use some kind of social media proxy because it’s very easy to get banned and if you have multiple accounts from the same IP address, there’s a very high chance those will get banned too.

Second, if you are doing social media research, there will come a time when you won’t be able to find accurate information because it’s geo-locked which means it’s only available to certain regions of the world. To bypass this restriction, you will want to use a social media proxy and select a location different from your current location to act as if you’re connecting from a different location.

Third, creating multiple accounts from the same IP address will almost certainly cause you a problem. This is because social media platforms don’t allow multiple account creations from the same IP address since it suggests bot behaviour. This can be detrimental to companies that require multiple social media accounts to establish their presence and consistently engage with their different audiences. However, with the use of social media proxies, you get to choose a location different from your current location to change your IP address which will allow you to create multiple social media accounts.

How Can You Get Started?

A quick google search of social media proxies should set you on the right foot, and if you’re on a tight budget, you may want to explore some free options and search for “free social media proxy.”

Conclusion

In conclusion, you now know what social media restrictions are put in place by social media platforms, what social media proxies are, and why you should be using them.