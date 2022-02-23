Many hours of work at the computer, and in the evening, the blue light of a TV or smartphone is a part of our lives. With such a load, few can boast of 100% vision. WHO is sounding the alarm that if you do not change the situation, then in the next 10 years, more population will have vision problems. According to experts, a lot depends on us. Thus, it will be useful to know what habits you should adopt to slow down the process of visual function deterioration.

What To Do For Avoiding Vision Problems?

Here is what you need to do to avoid vision problems.

1. Eat Oatmeal With Blueberries

Blueberries are a berry that is very rich in plant glycosides anthocyanins. According to experts, regular consumption of it in food prevents cataracts and macular degeneration. The substances contained in berries fight against the degeneration of the macula or yellow spot. It is responsible for reproducing a clear and colorful picture of the world around.

Oats are useful for many organs and systems. It acts as a prevention of cardiovascular diseases, liver diseases, urolithiasis, obesity, etc. Numerous experiments show that people who increased their diet’s proportion of grains and legumes improved their vision by 10-40%.

2. Avoid Alcoholic Beverages

Excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages harms the eyes muscles and even lead to other eyes diseases. Despite the harmful impact of alcohol on the eyes and other organs of the body, alcohol is prevalent in Texas.

Thus, experts recommend people living in these cities overcome alcoholism through professional help. Help is readily available; all you have to do is call on Texas hotline number and get information regarding suitable treatment. If you put an end to this problem timely, the risk of vision deterioration will be minimized.

3. Load Up On Spinach

Although initially this food product was promoted as an ideal source of iron, today it is known for certain that it contains a very small amount of this mineral. There are other substances in it that are quite capable of improving the functioning of the organs of vision.

First of all, these are the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin, which provide the ability to see objects well both at close and far distances. It also helps distinguish the entire spectrum of colors and create powerful protection against harmful ultraviolet radiation. By the way, these carotenoids are not synthesized by the body but enter only with food. So get in the habit of eating spinach twice a week.

4. Eat Blue Onions Instead Of Regular Onions

Onions of a rich purple-red color contain carotene, which is so necessary for good eye function. It also contains the powerful antioxidant quercetin. Together with other flavonoids and ascorbic acid, quercetin reduces the fragility and permeability of eye capillaries.

It favorably affects blood clotting and increases the elasticity of red blood cells. Blue onions have been valued far more than regular onions since ancient times. They are also now easily available at most grocery stores. Therefore, nothing prevents you from changing your habits and eating mainly this species of onion.

5. Increase Your Physical Activity

Violation of the eye function inevitably entails a lot of restrictions and prohibitions. Glaucoma, which today affects every second person over the age of 60, requires a change in diet. They also need to change their daily routine and habits associated with physical activity.

Extensive physical activity is not suitable for such patients, but moderate exercise will not harm them. It will also improve the functioning of the organs of vision, regulate the outflow of fluid, and lower intraocular pressure. Such loads include yoga, gymnastics, Pilates, and swimming. You can start small by walking daily.

6. Follow The 30-Minute Rule

Eyes need rest, and if there is no way to reduce the duration of their contact with the screens of electronic devices, then you need to adopt a useful habit. If you don’t do these exercises, it may impact your eyesight and waking up dizzy will become the new norm. After every 30 minutes, break away from the monitor and look at the farthest point in the room.

It is useful to perform other simple exercises for the eyes to relieve fatigue and eliminate discomfort. For example, move the pupils up and down, left and right. Move them in a circle, blink for 1 minute, close your eyes tightly and open your eyes sharply, etc. All these measures will help you prolong eye health for many years.

7. Foods Rich In Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids

Everyone knows that polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) are very beneficial for cardiovascular health. But few people know that they are an essential component of healthy vision. During experiments in this area, it was found that Omega-3, Omega-6, and Omega-9 fatty acids can prevent macular degeneration and slow down the process of vision loss.

Their deficiency in the body increases the likelihood of age-related macular degeneration. Therefore, it is worth more often to eat foods rich in PUFAs – fatty sea fish, avocados, vegetable oils. In particular, fish should be on the menu twice a week.

8. Avoid Eating Salty Foods

Salt is able to retain fluid in the body and, provoke edema, impair kidney function. According to the American ophthalmologist Donald T. Atkinson, it is also the culprit in the development of eyes disease. The doctor believes that clouding of the lens of the eye is associated with its dehydration.

It quite often occurs with errors in nutrition and the abuse of foods rich in salt – snacks, convenience foods, sausages, and products in packaging. For those who have cataracts in the initial stage, the doctor advises urgently switching to the green diet. It includes a large number of fruits, vegetables, and herbs rich in chlorophyll. With dysfunction of the eyes, natural foods containing vitamin C and beta-carotene are very useful.

Take Away

Looking after your eyes is important, and if you don’t, your vision may deteriorate. For your ease, we mentioned some of the ways that will prevent vision loss and keep your eyes healthy. You can adopt these tips and see the change for yourself.