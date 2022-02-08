Spartan Nation Flexes Orange Wrestling Muscle

By Terry Carter

The Merrell Center on Friday became an orange parade as Seven Lakes powered its way to the District 9-6A Wrestling Tournament against a host of talented teams and wrestlers.

By the time the semifinal matches concluded, many favored Seven Lakes to win both the varsity boys’ and girls’ team races. Seven Lakes head wrestling coach Mike Demarchi said after the event that his boys’ team qualified 13-of-14 wrestlers for the Region III meet this Friday and Saturday. That means the Spartans have the ammunition to pursue high team finish in Region III and perhaps at the state tournament on Feb. 18-19 in Cypress at the Berry Center.

The Lady Spartans also won their district team competition, advancing all 10 competitors to the regional to be held at the Merrell Center. The girls scored 199 team points to easily outdistance quality teams like Mayde Creek (138), Katy (123), Tompkins (101.5), Cinco Ranch (78), Taylor (68), Morton Ranch (26) and Richmond-George Ranch (11).

“The kids have really bought into our system. We had five champs as guys, and five champs as girls,” Demarchi explained. “They are doing all the right things… and believe in each other. I could not be happier and prouder of the kids.”

Demarchi earned top honors as varsity head coach of the year in District 9-6A for both his boys’ and girls’ teams. And Spartan assistant coach Jim Gumma and Mayde Creek assistant coach Amanda Kelso each took home awards as the top assistant wrestling coaches making an impact in 2021-2022 season.

BOYS’ WRESTLING RESULTS

The Spartans (239) needed time to separate themselves from a proven Katy squad (214), legendary Cinco Ranch (163.5), Morton Ranch (153), Strake Jesuit (148), Taylor (100.5), George Ranch (74.5), Tompkins (66.5) and Mayde Creek (59). The top four finishers in each weight class advance to this weekend’s regional competition.

Seven Lakes advanced five champions, two runners-up and five fourth-place finishers. Spartan Chris Ortiz finished fifth, but claimed the fourth regional qualifying spot at 132 pounds in a wrestle back pin. Most Outstanding Wrestler Mike Amico handed Strake Jesuit’s John Gabbanelli his first lost in a physical battle at 170 pounds.

Individual finalists included:

106: Jackson Ham (37-1), Strake Jesuit, defeated Richie Walsh (35-11), Cinco Ranch, 3-2

113: Jose Salinas (42-3), Seven Lakes, pinned Diego Lopez (22-5), Tompkins

120: Jackson Herman (45-7), Cinco Ranch, pinned Ty Ferguson (28-7), Mayde Creek

126: Yaseen Rafaie (30-13), Seven Lakes, defeated Vicente Veloquio (29-22), Katy, 17-5

132: Owen Vaught (29-13), Katy defeated Raymond Marquez (11-2), Morton Ranch, 11-7

138: Connor Timmons (7-0), Katy, pinned Joshua Garcia (29-13), Morton Ranch

145: Jeremy Manibog (39-4), Katy, pinned Saulaiman Mulla (30-17), Seven Lakes

152: Juan Pablo Garcia (44-12), Katy, defeated Calvin Wang (43-18), Cinco Ranch, 16-8

160: Michael Bone (39-1), Taylor, tech fall Samad Al-Khatib (18-7), G. Ranch, 15-0

170: MOW Mike Amico (30-1), Seven Lakes, defeated John Gabbanelli (38-1), Strake Jesuit, 9-6

182: Paul Owino (34-7), Seven Lakes, pinned Kent Stovall (22-4), Strake Jesuit

195: TaShawn Matthews (18-2), Seven Lakes, OT win Landon Parrish (36-9), Cinco Ranch, 5-3

220: Ethan Holt (22-5), Strake Jesuit, defeated Kyle Kerstann (17-9), Seven Lakes, 2-0

285: Rodney Trotter (28-2), Katy, pinned Sam O’Connor (21-5), Morton Ranch

GIRLS’ WRESTLING RESULTS

With all 10 weights filled in girls’ wrestling, Seven Lakes brought an advantage to nearly every dual and tournament this season. Tompkins and Mayde Creek each qualified seven wrestlers, including a pair of district champions. Tompkins wrestler Kristen Bryant earned Most Outstanding Wrestler honor with a pair of decisive pins in the 110-pound weight.

Individual finalists included:

95: Mia Juarezdelacruz (17-8), Tompkins, pinned Sydney Thornton (10-11), Seven Lakes

102: Yarelin Tavera (33-14), Cinco Ranch, defeated Kimberly Castaneda (23-12), Katy, 4-3

110: MOW Kristen Bryant (29-7), Tompkins, pinned Maria Valecillos (26-22), Cinco Ranch

119; Annika Bruder (26-16), Seven Lakes, pinned Juliana Zavala (21-12), Tompkins

128: Jemariah Ferguson (29-9), Mayde Creek, defeated Tessa Brillhart (27-9), Katy, 14-7

138: Shirit Holdeman (18-6), Seven Lakes, pinned Catalina Silva (7-4), Mayde Creek

148: Camryn Strohman (35-7), Seven Lakes, defeated Sydney King (33-8), Cinco Ranch, 8-0

165: Nina Amico (33-8), Seven Lakes, defeated Abby Fonseca (43-8), Katy, 5-3

185: Annmarie Janssen (29-1), Seven Lakes, pinned Nina Valdez (23-12), Taylor

215: Rewa Chababo (34-3), Mayde Creek, pinned Nolani Snagg (29-6), Seven Lakes

On Friday and Saturday at the Merrell Center, the Region III-6A Wrestling Tournament will be the center of grappling among Houston-area, high school wrestlers. Early outlooks suggest both Seven Lakes teams will be in the running for the Region III crown, which several Katy ISD teams have won in previous years.

Individually watch these district champions, including ranked powers like Salinas, Manibog, Bone, Mike Amico, Gabbanelli, Ham, Herman, Juan Pablo Garcia on the guys’ side. Bryant, Ferguson, Strohman, Nina Amico, Janssen and Chababo will also be strong in the girls’ division.