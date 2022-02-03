Pay increase announced for all Harmony Public Schools substitute teachers

Substitute teachers can earn up to an additional $600 per month on top of current compensation, beginning February 14.

After giving across-the-board pay raises to full-time teachers and campus staff earlier this school year, Harmony Public Schools will now be giving pay raises to all levels of substitute teachers .

The daily rate increase goes into effect February 14 was approved unanimously by the Harmony Public Schools Board of Directors on January 29. Under the rate increase, substitute teachers will earn an extra $20-30 per day on top of the already-competitive Harmony rate.

For a teacher only working a few days per week, the increase will mean a few hundred dollars each month on top of the compensation they already earn. For certified teachers and long-term substitutes, the rate increase could mean up to $600 per month in increased pay (see chart below for rates for each position).

“Each day, substitute teachers are making a major impact on our schools by keeping our students on-track and learning when their regular teachers are unable to attend school,” Harmony CEO Fatih Ay said. “These professionals are important members of our school community, and we want to show our thanks.”

Harmony currently has substitute teaching opportunities at all of its campuses statewide.

Earlier this school year, Harmony also announced $4,000-$7,500 in additional annual compensation for teachers and other school staff.

The increase was the third occasion in the past two school years in which Harmony announced a major improvement to employee compensation and benefits.

In January 2021, Harmony announced a sweeping upgrade of its employer-paid benefits that provided free vision and dental plans to all full-time employees, introduced matching retirement plan contributions for 403(b) and (457(b) participants, and increased life insurance payouts from $20,000 to $100,000.

In Summer 2019, Harmony also announced statewide base pay increases for employees ranging from $3,500-$5,000, as well as additional stipends for teachers working in hard-to-staff subjects.

