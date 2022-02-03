Fort Bend County Law Enforcement Community To Swear-in 10-year-old D.J. Daniel

Twenty Fort Bend County law enforcement agencies will simultaneously swear in 10-year-old Houston cancer patient Devarjaye “D.J.” Daniel during a swearing-in ceremony tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy in Richmond, TX.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan, area constables, and chiefs from municipal and independent school district law enforcement agencies will present their honorary badges to honor D.J. who has been on a mission to be sworn into more than 100 law enforcement agencies to raise awareness for childhood cancers.

WHAT: Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and Area Law Enforcement Agencies Swearing-In Ceremony for Devarjaye “D.J.” Daniel

WHO: Law enforcement agencies in Fort Bend County: Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office; Fort Bend County Constable Precinct 1; Fort Bend County Constable Precinct 2; Fort Bend County Constable Precinct 3; Fort Bend County Constable Precinct 4; Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office Investigators; Fort Bend ISD Police Department; Lamar Consolidated ISD Police Department; Needville Police Department; Needville ISD Police Department; Richmond Police Department; Rosenberg Police Department; Sugar Land Police Department; Stafford Police Department; Missouri City Police Department; Arcola Police Department; Katy Police Department; Katy ISD Police Department; Meadows Place Police Department; and Fulshear Police Department.

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Gus George Law Enforcement Academy, 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle, Richmond, TX 77469