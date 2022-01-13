Houston Home + Garden Show Heads To Nrg Center This February 4-6, 2022

Design Gurus and TV Personalities Ty Pennington and Chet Garner Scheduled to Appear

Calling all the DIYers, interior designers, gardening aficionados, style-makers, and pet owners because Houston Home + Garden Show by MARKETPLACE | EVENTS is headed to Houston this February. NRG Center will see this well-loved, nationally touring show return in an all-new format on Friday, February 4, 2022 (12 pm – 8 pm), Saturday, February 5, 2022 (10 am – 8 pm) through Sunday, February 6, 2022 (11 am – 6 pm). The center will be vibrant with home-related products and services, industry experts, unique feature displays, booths, and more. This one-stop-shop has everything you need to inspire your next home project, from appliances to landscaping. Houston Home + Garden Show is not leaving anyone out, including our furry friends. The show has partnered with Houston Pets Alive and Houston Humane Society to debut a ‘PETopia,’ which features the ultimate products for fur babies and dog fashion shows on Friday and Saturday night!

Not only is Houston Home + Garden Show inspiring you with its stunning displays, but the show will welcome two well-known figures in the industry. The guest speaker kicking off Day One of the show at NRG Park is PBS Host of “The Day Tripper,” Chet Garner, who will be highlighting exhibitors with “Made in Texas” products and design elements. Then, on Day Two, Saturday, February 5, the show welcomes television host, designer, carpenter, and author, Ty Pennington, who will be on hand for a live Q&A.

Houston Home + Garden Show wants to show our Houston heroes and teachers how much they appreciate all they do. Saturday, February 5, will be deemed “Heroes Day,” where all active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and healthcare workers will receive free admission with proof of identification. Sunday, February 6, is “Teachers Day,” where all school staff members and teachers will receive free admission with proof of identification.

Guests can also enter the ‘Sweet Space Sweepstakes’ for their chance to win a $500 Visa gift card by filling out their information via the Houston Home + Garden Show website. Tickets are $10 per adult or $8 per adult if purchased online, kids 12 and under are free, senior discount is available if you are buying your ticket at the box office and with proof of ID. Tickets can be purchased on the website or on-site at NRG Center.

For companies looking to become an exhibitor or sponsor at the event please visit houstonhomeandgardenshow.com/looking-to-exhibit.

